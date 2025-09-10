Disney 'Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas' Light Trail Makes Texas Debut in Austin

The Nightmare Before Christmas Logo Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail. Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail. Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail. Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail. Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Performing Arts (TPA) will light up the trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center with the Texas premiere of DISNEY TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL from Sept. 25 to Nov. 30. Inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this immersive nighttime experience transports visitors to the magical worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town with captivating scenes, music, and video projections. The strictly limited ten-week engagement will take place Wednesday to Sunday from dusk until 10:15 p.m., with exact days and entry times varying by week and available at TexasPerformingArts.org. Tickets begin at $31 for children and $41 for adults (timed entry) or $51 (flex entry) and are available at www.TexasPerformingArts.org.

A wonderland of moonlit magic awaits as Austin is one of only two cities in the country selected to host Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail innovative walk-through experience; the other is New York City, where it is back by popular demand. As the only location in Texas, this limited engagement gives fans a rare chance to step inside the world of the beloved film.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is created by Adventurelive, the producing team behind Broadway’s Hamilton, and LETSGO, the Madrid-based creative team behind Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature, and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

“I want to make an experience that surprises people – that is both visually stunning and sonically cool. This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton’s story and it’s going to look amazing in The Wildflower Center,” said Jeffrey Seller, Adventurelive Founder.

“Following the overwhelming success of the light trail in New York City we’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary experience to Austin, Texas,” said LETSGO Founder, Iñaki Fernández. “Now more people than ever will have the chance to step into the spellbinding world of Tim Burton.”

Bringing the film’s distinctive characters to life, the outdoor adventure includes more than 8,300 square feet of dazzling light installations created by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters. The experience ignites the senses and invites audiences deep into the world of Jack Skellington.

“I’m thrilled for Austin to be the first U.S. city outside New York to host this immersive event. Texas Performing Arts is always working to bring new creative experiences to our city, whether in the theater or beyond,” said TPA Executive & Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “We’re excited to offer Austin a new must-see fall experience by continuing our relationship with the producers of Hamilton after three remarkable productions at Bass Concert Hall, while working for the first time with our UT colleagues at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.”

Guests of all ages are invited to join Jack Skellington, Sally and Zero for a frightfully fun frolic of wonders, where beloved characters, scenes and songs from the iconic film come to life along the trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. This first-of-its-kind experience illuminates the art of the classic movie against a stunning Texas backdrop—a must-see Central Texas event for fans of all things seasonal, festive and fun.

“The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is excited to partner with Texas Performing Arts to bring The Nightmare Before Christmas exhibition to Austin,” said Lee Clippard, Wildflower Center Executive Director. “It’s going to be incredibly fun to share this fantastical experience with our community.”

To supplement the fun, custom Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail merchandise designed by Creative Goods Design & Supply will be available for sale. The new merchandise collection, which encapsulates the spooky yet playful nature of the trail, features t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, bags, and more.

Tickets for Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail can also be purchased at www.TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com beginning Aug. 15.

For first access to tickets, fans can sign up at www.TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com.

TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS (TPA) enriches life in Austin and beyond through creativity, learning and live performance. As the University of Texas at Austin’s performing arts center, TPA presents more than 200 performances and welcomes nearly 400,000 audience members each year. TPA’s venues include Austin’s largest theatre, Bass Concert Hall, and other venues on the UT campus. TPA presents Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of touring artists; and a curated season of performing arts from around the globe. As part of UT’s College of Fine Arts, TPA engages thousands of university students and introduces 16,000 K-12 students across Central Texas to the arts each year. Since 2020, Bob Bursey has held the position of Executive & Artistic Director. He is a Tony Award-winning performing arts executive, member of the Broadway League’s Intra-Industry Committee, and Tony Award voter.

The LADY BIRD JOHNSON WILDFLOWER CENTER (wildflower.org) is the State Botanic Garden & Arboretum of Texas and welcomes more than 275,000 guests annually to its 284 acres of gardens, trails and exhibitions, thus fulfilling its mission of inspiring the conservation of native plants. As a fully self-funded unit of The University of Texas at Austin, the Wildflower Center’s investments in science, conservation and education include a native seed bank, a comprehensive database of North American native plants, and research programs in collaboration with the University. The Center is the embodiment of Mrs. Johnson’s environmental legacy. “The environment is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest,” she said. “It is the one thing all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.”

ADVENTURELIVE is an experimental entertainment company that specializes in interactive works and storytelling within sensory theatrical worlds. Born from the success of Broadway production company, Adventureland, Adventurelive is owned and operated by Jeffrey Seller, 4-time Tony Award winning producer of Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and Hamilton, Pete Milano, Founder and CEO of the live entertainment merchandise company Creative Goods, and RPM Agency, and Maggie Brohn, Chief Operative Officer of Adventureland and Executive Producer of Hamilton on Broadway and on tour.

LETSGO COMPANY is a Spanish production company, promoter, and creator of shows and experiences that reimagines the art of storytelling. We blend artistic disciplines, technology, and high-level technical production to bring memorable projects to life that captivate audiences around the world. LETSGO, together with Andrew Lloyd Webber, is behind a new version of The Phantom of the Opera, which just completed its successful second season in Madrid and is now embarking on its first tour across Spain and first overseas production in México. Alongside Tim Burton, LETSGO also created the immersive experience Tim Burton's Labyrinth, which premiered to great acclaim in Madrid in 2022 and has since toured Europe (Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Milan), and now breaking box office records in Mexico City. The company is also responsible for Naturaleza Encendida, which attracted over one million visitors last season to some of Spain’s most iconic outdoor heritage sites (the Royal Alcázar of Seville, the Royal Palace Gardens of Pedralbes in Barcelona, the Alcázar of Córdoba, and more). LETSGO is now entering a new phase of international expansion, thanks to collaborations with Disney, Adventurelive, and Tim Burton on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail at the New York Botanical Garden for second year in a row, after a successful run in Sao Paulo (Brasil), with Netflix on Squid Game: The Experience and with Neon on Jurassic Park: The Experience. We transform spaces into magical worlds where culture and entertainment merge with excellence, innovation, and artistic sensitivity. Our mission is to make LETSGO a global creative benchmark.

