KFSHRC Conducts 48% of Clinical Trials in Saudi Arabia During the First Half of 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) led Saudi healthcare institutions in clinical trials, conducting 48% of all clinical trials registered nationwide during the first half of 2025, with 104 active clinical trials and 80 new studies underway, providing patients with broader access to innovative therapies and expanding future treatment options.According to the Saudi National Institute of Health, clinical trials in the Kingdom during the first half of 2025 focused on cancer, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal, dermatological and autoimmune conditions, gastrointestinal and liver diseases, as well as endocrine and metabolic disorders.Among the most notable trials announced recently, KFSHRC reported the successful treatment of the first patient using genetically engineered CAR-T cells manufactured locally, as part of a Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia—marking a milestone in the field of gene and cell therapies.KFSHRC continues to strengthen its capabilities in advanced therapies, including gene and cellular treatments, while expanding into new clinical trials that drive medical innovation, reinforcing its role as a leader in pioneering healthcare research and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for 2025, in addition to being recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance in 2024, and listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

