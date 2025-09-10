Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market Size USD 3,412.57 Million by 2034 | CAGR of 5.3%

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market

The global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market size was valued at USD 2,042.94 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

The aging male population's growing need for BPH treatment, improvements in minimally invasive urology, and growing knowledge of treatments with better results all contribute to the market's expansion” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgical treatment market size was valued at USD 2,042.94 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,412.57 million by 2034, according to a recent report by Polaris Market Research.The BPH surgical treatment market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2034. Growing demand for BPH treatment among aging men, innovations in minimally invasive urology, and greater awareness of effective treatment options are driving market growth.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁● North America led the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 888.88 million in 2024.● Asia Pacific held a 21.61% share of the global market in 2024.● Europe is expected to reach USD 963.03 million.● Based on type analysis, the transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) segment led the market with a value of USD 713.43 million in 2024.● According to end user insights, hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2024, valued at USD 1,304.27 million.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) surgical treatment is a medical procedure designed to relieve symptoms caused by the enlargement of the prostate gland. These surgeries aim to reduce prostate size or remove excess tissue to improve urine flow and alleviate urinary problems commonly associated with BPH. The region’s robust healthcare infrastructure and ongoing innovation support early diagnosis and widespread adoption of advanced treatments.○ The U.S. market leads regionally, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, widespread access to specialized procedures, and strong support from insurance and clinical guidelines.● Asia Pacific held a 21.61% share of the global market in 2024, driven by rising urological health awareness and increased healthcare investments. Rapid urbanization, a growing elderly population, and improved access to modern surgical care are fueling demand, positioning the region as a key growth area for BPH treatments.○ Increased healthcare investments, rising prostate health awareness, a growing elderly population, and strong government support for healthcare modernization fuel the market growth in China.● Europe is projected to reach USD 963.03 million, driven by medical innovations, supportive policies, and efficient reimbursement systems. A strong focus on minimally invasive care and structured clinical guidelines continues to boost adoption across the region.○ The UK market growth is supported by a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures , improved healthcare delivery, effective referral systems, and a strong emphasis on early diagnosis and timely intervention.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲The BPH surgical treatment market is advancing through tech innovation, rising demand, and growth in emerging regions. North America leads with high adoption of advanced procedures, while Asia Pacific shows strong potential due to increasing healthcare investment. Ambulatory surgery centers are gaining traction as cost-effective outpatient options, and key players are focusing on partnerships, precision, and affordability to stay competitive.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀● Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited● Asahi Kasei Corporation● Boston Scientific Corporation● Cleveland Clinic● Coloplast Group● Cook Medical● Karl Storz SE & Co. KG● Medifocus, Inc.● Medtronic● Olympus Corporation● The Johns Hopkins Hospital These advancements improve precision, reduce recovery time, and enhance outcomes, making surgical options more appealing and expanding the market for minimally invasive care.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀: 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵The BPH surgical treatment market faces challenges due to the high cost of advanced procedures like laser and robotic surgeries, which limit access in lower-income regions. Additionally, the availability of non-surgical alternatives and concerns over potential complications can reduce patient willingness to opt for surgical intervention, slowing market expansion.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗣𝗛 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀The shift toward minimally invasive procedures offers strong growth potential for the BPH surgical treatment market. Rising patient preference, expanding healthcare access in emerging regions, and ongoing technological innovation are key drivers creating new market opportunities. 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-surgical-treatment-market 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀● Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) Segment: USD 713.43 million in 2024● Hospitals Segment: USD 1,304.27 million in 2024● Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Segment: 5.7% during the forecast periodBy TypeThe BPH surgical treatment market is divided into several types. In 2024, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) is expected to dominate with USD 713.43 million. Its proven effectiveness, safety, and widespread use make TURP the preferred standard of care in healthcare facilities around the world.The prostatic urethral lift segment is also set for strong growth, driven by its minimally invasive approach, quicker recovery, and preservation of sexual function. Increasing awareness of effective alternatives to traditional procedures is further boosting its adoption.By End UserHospitals remain the preferred end users due to their advanced diagnostic capabilities, specialized expertise, and comprehensive surgical infrastructure, making them central to managing both routine and complex urological procedures.The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment is also expected to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 5.7%, driven by the rising demand for cost-effective, outpatient BPH procedures. Advances in technology and greater accessibility are making ASCs a preferred choice for minimally invasive surgeries, boosting patient convenience and satisfaction.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗺𝘀?April 2025: Rivermark Medical announced the initiation of the RAPID III clinical trial. It enrolled the first patients to evaluate the effectiveness of the FloStent System for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). According to Rivermark Medical, the prospective and randomized pivotal trial aims to provide a non-surgical and reversible treatment for BPH patients.February 2025: Olympus APAC announced expanded availability of its iTind device for BPH treatment across the Asia Pacific. The minimally invasive device provides an outpatient solution for lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH. The expanded availability in APAC strengthens access to innovative urological care in the region.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻By Type Outlook● Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)● Prostatic Urethral Lift● Water Vapor Therapy● Laser Therapy● Aquablation Therapy● Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT)● OthersBy End User Outlook● Hospitals● Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics● Homecare SettingsBy Regional Outlook● North America○ U.S.○ Canada● Europe○ Germany○ France○ UK○ Italy○ Spain○ Netherlands○ Russia○ Rest of Europe● Asia Pacific○ China○ Japan○ India○ Malaysia○ South Korea○ Indonesia○ Australia○ Vietnam○ Rest of Asia Pacific● Middle East & Africa○ Saudi Arabia○ UAE○ Israel○ South Africa○ Rest of Middle East & Africa● Latin America○ Mexico○ Brazil○ Argentina○ Rest of Latin AmericaThank you for reading. 