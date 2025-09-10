Julie Ramsey Recognized by Influential Women 2025

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce the recognition of Julie Ramsey, MBA, LSSBB, CSCM, in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as a dynamic and accomplished procurement professional with deep expertise in supply chain management, purchasing processes, and team leadership. With over a decade of experience across the aviation, manufacturing, and mass transit industries, Julie currently serves as the Procurement Manager at Ecobat, where she brings strategic insight and operational excellence to every aspect of sourcing and supplier management.Julie’s academic journey began at Cerritos College, culminating in a Bachelor of Science from the University of Phoenix. She furthered her education by earning a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, graduating with an impressive 3.72 GPA while actively participating in Sigma Alpha Pi, The National Society of Leadership and Success.Her credentials include Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (ICGB), Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (ICBB), and Certified Supply Chain Manager (CSCM). In her own words, “The best career advice I’ve ever received was to get my CPIM certification—it opened doors, deepened my expertise, and gave me a competitive edge in the industry.”Beyond her professional achievements, Julie is a passionate ballroom dancer and an avid hobbyist who enjoys sewing, cooking, and water polo. Above all, she is a proud mother of two beautiful children who inspire her daily.Known for her drive, dedication, and ability to balance career and family, Julie Ramsey continues to lead by example—both in the workplace and at home. Influential Women proudly honors her contributions to the industry and her commitment to empowering others.Learn More about Julie Ramsey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/julie-ramsey Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

