Flashnet launches new 480V NEMA controllers for the U.S smart street lighting market

Flashnet has expanded its smart street lighting product range with the launch of the NEMA controllers designed for 480V systems, common in U.S street lighting.

BRASOV, ROMANIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With this launch, municipalities and utilities across North America can now benefit from a solution tailored to their voltage requirements of their existing infrastructure.In the United States, 480V systems are the standard for roadway, highway and large-scale outdoor lighting. For municipalities, this means any smart lighting upgrade must be compatible with legacy 480V grids to avoid any costly infrastructure changes.For utilities, it means equipment must meet strict safety, reliability, and certification requirements before large-scale deployment.And for both, 480V-ready equipment becomes essential to achieve broader U.S. goals like Vision Zero, carbon reduction and operational efficiency.The inteliLIGHT NEMA 480V controllers address all these needs at once: they operate seamlessly on legacy 480V grids, are engineered for safety and compliance with U.S. utility standards and provide the digital backbone for cities aiming to meet their sustainability and Vision Zero goals. In practice, this allows municipalities to modernize their lighting infrastructure without costly grid overhauls, while gaining the flexibility to adapt and expand toward future smart city applications.Building on proven U.S experienceThe launch builds on the Washington, D.C. smart street lighting project - one of the largest in the country. With 75,000 controllers already deployed in the capital, the project has shown how the Flashnet technology solution has adapted to local requirements. The project has delivered significant energy savings through LED upgrades and adaptive controls, streamlined maintenance with real-time monitoring and alerts and full integration with the city’s existing management platforms. This combination has helped the nation’s capital improve efficiency, enhance public safety and lay the foundation for future smart city services.“This product launch is part of our long-term commitment to U.S. Departments of Transportation, as well as to the cities and utilities they work with.” added Alexandru Buzatu. “With more than 350,000 controllers across the U.S. we’re here to help them deploy reliable, future-ready smart street lighting infrastructure that makes streets safer, operations smarter and investments sustainable.”Key features of the new inteliLIGHT NEMA controllers:- 480V compatibility – engineered to operate safely and reliably on U.S. grids.- Interoperability by design – TALQ- and D4i-ready that allow integration with existing platforms /infrastructure for avoiding vendor lock-in.- Utility-grade standards – designed for durability and compliant with US certifications.- Multi-network support – NB-IoT and LTE-M, ensuring flexibility in choosing the right communication technology.- Over-the-air (OTA) updates – enabling long-term maintainability without manual interventions.- Compact, plug-and-play design – small dimensions make the controllers suitable even for architectural lighting fixtures, while self-commissioning features go beyond physical installation to ensure fast, hassle-free setup on existing poles and luminaires.What does this mean for U.S. municipalities and utilities?With the new Flashnet launch, U.S. municipalities and utilities can modernize their lighting infrastructure with confidence. The new controllers integrate seamlessly with existing 480V grids, avoiding costly replacements while ensuring improved safety through hardware designed specifically for U.S. voltage conditions.Their plug-and-play design reduces deployment costs and installation time, and with interoperability via TALQ, cities gain a truly future-proof solution that supports flexibility and long-term growth.About Lucy GroupLucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company’s electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities. The Group has 1,800 employees, operates across 5 continents and has an annual turnover exceeding $500m. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com About FLASHNETFLASHNET is a fast paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. Since 2022, FLASHNET is part of Lucy Group. ( www.flashnet.ro About inteliLIGHTinteliLIGHTis a reliable remote street lighting management solution developed by Flashnet. It ensures that the right amount of light is provided where and when needed, encouraging better resources management and sustainability. By upgrading your existing street lighting infrastructure, you not only save money and improve efficiency, but also transform the existing distribution level network into an intelligent infrastructure for the future. ( www.inteliLIGHT.eu

