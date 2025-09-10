Smart Keeper Highlights Expanding Role of Physical Cybersecurity in Safeguarding Data Access Points

Smart Keeper Lock Key RJ45 Port Lock USB Cable Lock

As global cybersecurity spending soars past $170B, Smart Keeper emphasizes the critical need to protect overlooked physical access points and data ports.

Cybersecurity isn’t complete without addressing physical vulnerabilities. At Smart Keeper, we’re committed to closing the gap between digital protections and exposed access points” — Smart Keeper

ALVIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Keeper , a supplier of leading physical cybersecurity technologies and data security products, has emphasized the growing importance of protecting physical access points in today’s digital landscape. With cyberattacks and data theft rising across industries, the company continues to expand its range of solutions designed to secure vulnerable connectors and ports often overlooked in conventional cybersecurity strategies.Industry research indicates that global spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion annually. However, despite significant investments in software, programs, and cloud-based protections, physical vulnerabilities remain unguarded. Data ports and connectors, the “front doors” to networks and devices, are frequently left exposed. Smart Keeper addresses this critical gap by providing hardware-based products that shield against malware, ransomware, viruses, and unauthorized access.The company’s product portfolio ranges from simple plug-and-play solutions to advanced IT and AV configurations, offering versatility for a wide variety of applications. Customers span distributors, installers, municipalities, educational institutions, commercial businesses, and end users, reflecting the broad relevance of physical cybersecurity in safeguarding essential operations.Smart Keeper’s approach underscores the need for layered defense models that integrate both physical and digital protections. By raising awareness of these vulnerabilities and delivering practical, reliable solutions, the company aims to strengthen organizational resilience against evolving threats.About Smart Keeper: Smart Keeper is a trusted supplier of innovative physical cybersecurity and data security products. Recognized for its focus on quality, value, variety, and versatility, the company serves a diverse customer base across industries. With a mission to close the gap between digital protections and physical vulnerabilities, Smart Keeper provides scalable solutions to help organizations defend against malware, ransomware, and data theft.Company name: Smart KeeperAddress: 225 W. Sealy StreetCity: AlvinState: TXZip code: 77511Phone number: 256.771.0660E-mail address: info@smartkeeper.us

