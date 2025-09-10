Smart Keeper Highlights Expanding Role of Physical Cybersecurity in Safeguarding Data Access Points
As global cybersecurity spending soars past $170B, Smart Keeper emphasizes the critical need to protect overlooked physical access points and data ports.
Industry research indicates that global spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion annually. However, despite significant investments in software, programs, and cloud-based protections, physical vulnerabilities remain unguarded. Data ports and connectors, the “front doors” to networks and devices, are frequently left exposed. Smart Keeper addresses this critical gap by providing hardware-based products that shield against malware, ransomware, viruses, and unauthorized access.
The company’s product portfolio ranges from simple plug-and-play solutions to advanced IT and AV configurations, offering versatility for a wide variety of applications. Customers span distributors, installers, municipalities, educational institutions, commercial businesses, and end users, reflecting the broad relevance of physical cybersecurity in safeguarding essential operations.
Smart Keeper’s approach underscores the need for layered defense models that integrate both physical and digital protections. By raising awareness of these vulnerabilities and delivering practical, reliable solutions, the company aims to strengthen organizational resilience against evolving threats.
About Smart Keeper: Smart Keeper is a trusted supplier of innovative physical cybersecurity and data security products. Recognized for its focus on quality, value, variety, and versatility, the company serves a diverse customer base across industries. With a mission to close the gap between digital protections and physical vulnerabilities, Smart Keeper provides scalable solutions to help organizations defend against malware, ransomware, and data theft.
Company name: Smart Keeper
Address: 225 W. Sealy Street
City: Alvin
State: TX
Zip code: 77511
Phone number: 256.771.0660
E-mail address: info@smartkeeper.us
Smart Keeper
Smart Keeper
256.771.0660
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.