Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market Generating Revenue of $2 Billion by 2031, At a Booming 6.7% Growth Rate

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket hybrid propulsion market size was garnered $1.03 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.0 billion by 2031, manifesting with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Free Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08614 Rocket hybrid propulsions used in satellite launch vehicles use a combination of two types of fuel for the combustion to take place in the satellite launch vehicle. This includes a combination of diesel, batteries, and other renewable energy. The use of hybrid propulsion systems is not new, and they have been adopted worldwide. Hybrid rockets avoid some of the restraints of solid rockets like the issue of handling the propellant used for rocket propulsion, while also avoiding some disadvantages of liquid rockets like their mechanical complexity. Moreover, it is difficult for the fuel & oxidizer to be mixed intimately, hybrid rockets tend to fail more frequently than liquids or solids. Like liquid rocket engines, hybrid rocket motors can be shut down easily and the thrust is throttleable.In addition, the rocket hybrid propulsion used in satellite launch vehicles has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in satellite launches across regions. Moreover, the satellite launch vehicle manufacturers operating across the globe has been inclined towards offering hybrid propulsion in rockets which eventually increases the rocket safety and increases their implementation in satellite launches. This proves to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in May, 2022, HyPrSpace developed OB-1 reusable launcher, to offer a fast, economical, sovereign, and more environment-friendly orbiting service HyPrSpace. For this project, HyPrSpace raised $1.18 million in seed funding to develop a reusable hybrid micro-launch vehicle. HyPrSpace aims to develop a launcher using a propulsion technology that facilitates access to space hybrid propulsion. Similarly, in February, 2021, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp announced its plans to conduct the maiden flight of the Long March 6A carrier rocket. Long March 6A will consist of a 50-meter, liquid-propelled core booster, and four solid-fuel side boosters. Such developments create a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.Procure The Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-hybrid-propulsion-market/purchase-options The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hybrid propulsion market based on type, orbit, component, vehicle type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global hybrid propulsion market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08614 Leading market players of the global hybrid propulsion market analyzed in the research include China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Environmental Aeroscience Corporation, HyPrSpace, Nammo AS, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Virgin Galactic, HyImpulse, ISRO, Northrop Grumman, PULSAR FUSION.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global rocket hybrid propulsion industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports:Military Radar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-radar-market-A47400 Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-market-A09709 Aircraft Galley Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-galley-market-A10509

