MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT’S ELAINE VUKADINOVICH NAMED A TOP EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEY BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Elaine Vukadinovich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Elaine Vukadinovich is recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys” for 2025 by Los Angeles Business Journal.“The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the everchanging pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in recent times, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tire­lessly monitoring and managing for their clients,” states the publication.“We are proud to see Elaine’s leadership in employment law recognized,” said Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie. “Her dedication, skill and unwavering advocacy on behalf of our clients set a powerful example for our team and the profession.”Elaine Vukadinovich co-chairs the firm’s Labor & Employment group. “For over 25 years, she has represented and advised private and public employers in a variety of industries including colleges and universities, maintenance, security, healthcare, health plans, regional centers, restaurants and religious entities,” according to the feature.Vukadinovich advises employers on a wide range of workplace issues, from personnel decisions and reorganizations to wage and hour issues, to leave management and accommodations. This preventive counseling along with conducting audits, providing training, and drafting and updating employment policies, handbooks, and agreements, helps clients stay compliant with law and seeks to prevent litigation. When litigation is unavoidable, Vukadinovich effectively, efficiently and aggressively represents her clients in both individual and class action and PAGA cases. With particular expertise in wage and hour compliance, she delivers strategic, practical solutions that reduce risk and support employers’ long-term success.Earlier this year, Vukadinovich was named among Los Angeles Business Journal’s "Women of Influence: Attorneys.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.