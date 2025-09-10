WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Registering at 26.3% CAGR | Data Annotation Tools Market Reach USD 13.69 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data annotation tools market size was valued at USD 1,355.12 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13,696.23 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 250 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07910 Driving FactorsThe growth of the global data annotation tools market is primarily driven by rise in penetration of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions and increase in demand for annotated data to boost machine learning models. The rise in the adoption of data annotation for medical imaging data and increase in investments in the improvement of autonomous driving technologies are projected to offer opportunities for the market.Market SegmentationThe global data annotation tools market is segmented into component, annotation type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and service. The solutions segment is further segregated into text, image/video, and audio. The services segment further includes professional services and managed services. Based on annotation type, the market is segmented into manual annotation, semi-supervised, and automated annotation. By end user, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, government, automotive, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the data annotation tools market analysis include Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., APPEN LIMITED, clickworker GmbH, Cogito, Dbrain, LightTag, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. , Playment, Scale AI, Inc., and tagtog Sp. z o.o.. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the data annotation tools market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07910 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end users, the IT & Telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global data annotation tools market. However, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.4% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-annotation-tools-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Coronavirus has increased the growth of the artificial intelligence and machine learning market, boosting the demand for data annotation tools across the globe.● Partial or complete lockdown in various regions has significantly impacted the growth of the data annotation tools market, owing to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce during the pandemic.● Moreover, a rise in investments in machine learning-powered solutions from various industries is anticipated to hit the market growth in the coming years.● The IT & telecommunication sector has witnessed significant growth during and post-pandemic. This, in turn, increased the demand for data annotation tools.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 