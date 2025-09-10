WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 33.1% CAGR | Indonesia OTT Market Reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2027 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Indonesia over-the-top market size was valued at USD 870.35 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 16,386.82 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031. On the contrary, challenges in consumer engagement and dominance in piracy of digital streaming ecosystem hamper the market growth. On the contrary, shift in focus toward generation of local content and integration of advanced technologies in OTT services are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.Market SegmentationOn the basis of device type, it is classified into smart devices, laptops, desktops & tablets, gaming consoles, set-top box, and others. The content type segment includes video, audio/VoIP, games, communication, and others. By revenue model, the Indonesia over the top market is categorized into subscription, advertisement, transactional, and hybrid. The industry vertical segment is segregated into media & entertainment, education & training, health & fitness, sports & live events, IT & telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, government, and others.Key PlayersSome of the key Indonesia OTT industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia), Vidio.com, and Viu. By component, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Indonesia OTT market, due to rise in demand for innovative over-the-top solutions for media sharing by consumers. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of services among end users and effective functioning of software and platform throughout the process. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of services among end users and effective functioning of software and platform throughout the process.By user type, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the Indonesia OTT market, due to numerous benefits provided by these services and rise in number of enterprises in Indonesia that started using their own OTT services. However, the personal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period, as several individual users are adopting OTT services to launch their own videos.By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, as the companies in the e-commerce industry are not only using over-the-top services, but also launching their own on-demand video streaming platforms. By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, as the companies in the e-commerce industry are not only using over-the-top services, but also launching their own on-demand video streaming platforms. However, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the Indonesia OTT market, as the increase in popularity of over-the-top content has transformed processes and operations of media and entertainment companies. COVID-19 Scenario
● The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the OTT market across the globe, especially in Indonesia. The rise in demand for OTT services due to growth in online communication services and increased use of online entertainment platforms supplemented the market growth.
● According to a survey, around 46% viewers watch online content and primetime OTT consumption of 10 pm to 12 pm has moved to 7 pm onward due to pandemics.
● The rise in time spent on smartphones has increased during the pandemic, which fueled the growth of the market. 