Libya Build Benghazi Returns for Third Edition in 2026, Building on Record-Breaking Success

BENGHAZI, LIBYA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What made the second edition of Libya Build Benghazi in 2024 a success?It concluded with outstanding achievements, drawing thousands of industry professionals and cementing its role as the foremost event in Libya's building and construction sector. Last year’s gathering showcased innovative solutions, fostered key partnerships, and drove forward Libya's infrastructure development. Building on this momentum, when is the next Libya Build Benghazi? The third edition is scheduled from April 20-23, 2026, at the newly established Benghazi Exhibition and Conference Centre, a premier venue uniting North Africa's dynamic construction markets for collaboration and growth.As Libya's leading international exhibition for the building and construction industry, it has evolved into an essential platform for stakeholders. The event highlights the sector's critical role in Libya's economic revival, urban transformation, and sustainable development. In 2024, participants engaged in discussions on sustainable building practices, advanced materials, and region-specific infrastructure projects. Networking opportunities connected local businesses with international experts, promoting knowledge exchange and innovation.What to expect at Libya Build Benghazi 2026? The edition is set to surpass previous records with:• Over 30,000 square meters of exhibition space for immersive displays.• More than 300 exhibitors from global and regional markets.• Over 1,000 cutting-edge products and services, including building materials, construction equipment, architectural designs, and project management tools.• An expected attendance of over 20,000 visitors, such as architects, engineers, contractors, investors, and government representatives.How does this align with Libya's economic goals? The event is timely amid Libya's heavy investments in infrastructure for economic diversification and recovery. Whether you're a startup entering the market or an established firm seeking expansion, it offers unparalleled exposure in one of the region's most promising sectors.To participate , organisers recommend early bookings for stands and sponsorships due to limited space at Benghazi Exhibition and Conference Centre. Secure your spot now to gain prime positioning and contribute to shaping the future of construction in Libya and North Africa.About Libya Build BenghaziWhat is Libya Build Benghazi? It is Libya's leading international exhibition dedicated to the building and construction industry. Organised by professionals with extensive expertise in event management and sector knowledge, it connects global exhibitors with regional buyers to support infrastructure growth and economic development. With successful past editions, it delivers high-value experiences based on industry insights.

