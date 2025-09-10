Global Orthopedic Braces, Support Casting, and Splints Market to Nearly Double by 2034

Reports And Data

Orthopedic braces, support casting, and splints market is growing due to rising injuries, aging population, and advances in smart and eco-friendly devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global orthopedic braces, support casting, and splints market is set for strong growth, projected to increase from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 6.8 billion by 2034, at a steady CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is fueled by rising musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, and a higher number of sports-related injuries worldwide.Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/11085 Key Growth DriversA major factor driving demand is the aging global population. The United Nations projects that the number of people aged 60 and above will double by 2050, leading to higher rates of conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis. These conditions often require braces and supports for pain relief and mobility assistance.Sports injuries also play a big role. In the United States alone, over 3.5 million sports injuries occur annually, with many requiring rehabilitation through orthopedic supports. Similar trends are being seen globally as more people take part in fitness and sports activities.Technology and InnovationThe market is evolving with new technology and materials. Smart braces equipped with sensors now allow real-time monitoring of recovery progress. For example, companies like Ossur have introduced sensor-based knee braces that help track movement patterns and improve rehabilitation.Manufacturers are also focusing on lightweight, eco-friendly materials. In 2023, DJO Global launched a new line of braces made from recycled materials, meeting growing demand for sustainable healthcare solutions.Requesting A Customised Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/11085 Challenges in the MarketDespite strong growth, the industry faces barriers. Stringent regulations, such as the European Union’s MDR framework, increase the time and cost of bringing products to market. Costs are another challenge, particularly in developing regions where advanced orthopedic products may not be affordable for all.Data security is also a growing concern, as the integration of digital health technologies requires strict compliance with privacy regulations. In addition, limited reimbursement policies in some regions can discourage patients from accessing advanced orthopedic devices.Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Product Type:Knee braces are the largest segment, expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 to USD 2.4 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Their widespread use in osteoarthritis management and post-surgical care drives demand.Ankle braces will be the fastest-growing sub-segment with a 7.5% CAGR, fueled by rising cases of ankle sprains and injuries, particularly among athletes.By Application:Post-operative rehabilitation holds the largest share, set to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 3.0 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This reflects the rising number of orthopedic surgeries such as knee and hip replacements.Osteoarthritis treatment will be the fastest-growing application (7.3% CAGR) as more patients seek non-invasive solutions to manage chronic pain and mobility issues.By End User:Hospitals lead the market with a projected growth from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 3.5 billion by 2034. Their wide range of services and access to specialists support this dominance.Home care settings will grow fastest (7.1% CAGR), driven by rising demand for convenient, cost-effective, and personalized care options supported by telemedicine.By Technology:Conventional braces remain dominant, reaching USD 4.5 billion by 2034. Affordability and wide availability are the main reasons.Smart braces, however, will see the fastest growth (7.8% CAGR) as patients and providers increasingly adopt connected devices that allow progress tracking and data-driven care.By Distribution Channel:Hospital pharmacies lead, projected to grow to USD 3.6 billion by 2034.Online stores will expand fastest (7.4% CAGR), as more consumers prefer the convenience, product variety, and competitive pricing available online.To Read More About The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/orthopedic-braces-support-casting-splints-market Regional OutlookNorth America will continue to lead the market thanks to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of orthopedic solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness, and a growing patient base.Industry TrendsSeveral key trends are shaping the market:3D printing is revolutionizing customization of braces, with adoption growing by 25% year-on-year.Eco-friendly solutions are gaining traction, as consumers and providers alike seek sustainable healthcare options.Digital health integration, including telemedicine, is expanding the reach of orthopedic care by enabling remote monitoring and consultation.Top 10 CompaniesDJO GlobalOssurBauerfeindThuasneOttobockBreg, Inc.DeRoyal IndustriesMedi GmbH & Co. KGBSN MedicalZimmer BiometTo Purchase Now, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/11085 Orthopedic Braces, Support Casting and Splints Market SegmentationBy Product TypeKnee BracesAnkle BracesWrist BracesBack and Spine BracesElbow BracesShoulder BracesSupport CastingSplintsBy ApplicationInjury PreventionPost-operative RehabilitationOsteoarthritisLigament InjuriesCompression TherapyBy End UserHospitalsOrthopedic ClinicsHome Care SettingsSports AcademiesBy TechnologyConventional BracesSmart BracesBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline StoresRead More Related ReportPharmaceutical Lab Equipment MarketDermatoscope MarketDemineralized Allografts MarketCochlear Implant System MarketEndoscope Light Source MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

