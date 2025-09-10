Global Modular Veterinary Cages Market to Double by 2034

Reports And Data

Global modular veterinary cages market driven by rising pet ownership, veterinary infrastructure expansion, and demand for specialized animal housing solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global modular veterinary cages market is set for steady growth over the next decade, projected to reach USD 150 million in 2024 and expected to double to USD 300 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. The market is expanding on the back of rising pet ownership, increased demand for veterinary services, and greater focus on animal welfare.Market OverviewThe growth of the modular veterinary cages market is strongly linked to the rising number of households owning pets. According to the American Pet Products Association, 67% of U.S. households had a pet in 2023, while countries like China and India are witnessing a 20% annual rise in pet ownership. This trend has fueled demand for veterinary facilities and modern animal housing solutions.To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/11083 Supporting this growth are policy changes and government initiatives aimed at animal welfare. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported a 15% rise in veterinary clinics in the last five years, while the European Union’s Animal Welfare Strategy (2021–2025) emphasizes better standards for animal housing. Public funding, such as the U.S. Veterinary Services Grant Program allocating USD 10 million annually, is also encouraging infrastructure expansion.At the same time, technological innovation is shaping the industry. Smart cages with integrated monitoring systems are increasingly used in clinics, with adoption rising by 25% in recent years. Manufacturers are also focusing on eco-friendly materials, with 40% of suppliers now offering sustainable solutions to meet consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeSmall Animal Cages are the largest segment, valued at USD 60 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 120 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.5%). Growth is driven by rising demand for dogs, cats, and other small pets, alongside a 20% rise in spending on pet care products.Exotic Animal Cages are the fastest-growing segment, expanding from USD 20 million in 2024 to USD 50 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The increase in reptile and bird ownership (up 25% according to APPA) has heightened demand for specialized housing.Customizable Modular Cages are also gaining attention, expected to grow from USD 40 million in 2024 to USD 80 million by 2034 (CAGR 7%). Their flexibility in meeting specific facility needs makes them popular in hospitals and research labs.Browse Detailed Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/modular-veterinary-cages-market By ApplicationVeterinary Clinics are the largest application, with the segment expected to grow from USD 70 million in 2024 to USD 140 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.5%).Animal Shelters are the fastest-growing, projected to rise from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 70 million by 2034 (CAGR 8.0%), supported by animal welfare initiatives and government grants.Research Laboratories will grow steadily, from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 60 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.0%).By End UserVeterinary Hospitals represent the largest share, projected to double from USD 80 million in 2024 to USD 160 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.5%).Animal Rescue Organizations are the fastest-growing end user, expected to expand from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 70 million by 2034 (CAGR 8.0%).Academic and Research Institutions are set to grow steadily, with the market projected to rise from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 60 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.0%).Regional InsightsNorth America is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue, supported by high pet ownership, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and supportive government policies.Asia Pacific is forecasted to record the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing veterinary infrastructure in countries such as China and India.Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:Rising global pet ownership and pet humanization, leading to a 15% annual increase in pet care spending.Expansion of veterinary facilities, with a 20% rise in new clinics and shelters over the past five years.Technological advancements such as IoT-enabled monitoring systems, which improve efficiency and animal care.Shift toward sustainable materials and eco-friendly designs.Restraints:High costs associated with meeting strict regulatory standards for animal housing, adding up to 20% to production costs.Use of eco-friendly materials can further increase costs by 15–25%, impacting affordability.Supply chain disruptions, highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to affect production timelines.Buy Now: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/11083 Top 10 CompaniesMason CompanyShor-LineLory Progetti VeterinariSnyder Manufacturing CompanyTristar VetTechnidyne CorporationPetEdgePetmateMidmark CorporationSmithBuilt CratesModular Veterinary Cages Market SegmentationBy Product TypeSmall Animal CagesLarge Animal CagesExotic Animal CagesCustomizable Modular CagesBy ApplicationVeterinary ClinicsAnimal SheltersResearch LaboratoriesZoos and AquariumsBy End UserVeterinary HospitalsAnimal Rescue OrganizationsAcademic and Research InstitutionsBy TechnologyStandard CagesSmart Cages with Monitoring SystemsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesOnline RetailVeterinary Supply StoresBrowse More Report:Sterilization Trays MarketSafety Prefilled Syringes MarketVaginal Speculum MarketDrainage Catheter MarketMedical Panel Pc MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 