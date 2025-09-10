Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,950 in the last 365 days.

Global Modular Veterinary Cages Market to Double by 2034

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Global modular veterinary cages market driven by rising pet ownership, veterinary infrastructure expansion, and demand for specialized animal housing solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global modular veterinary cages market is set for steady growth over the next decade, projected to reach USD 150 million in 2024 and expected to double to USD 300 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. The market is expanding on the back of rising pet ownership, increased demand for veterinary services, and greater focus on animal welfare.

Market Overview

The growth of the modular veterinary cages market is strongly linked to the rising number of households owning pets. According to the American Pet Products Association, 67% of U.S. households had a pet in 2023, while countries like China and India are witnessing a 20% annual rise in pet ownership. This trend has fueled demand for veterinary facilities and modern animal housing solutions.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/11083

Supporting this growth are policy changes and government initiatives aimed at animal welfare. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported a 15% rise in veterinary clinics in the last five years, while the European Union’s Animal Welfare Strategy (2021–2025) emphasizes better standards for animal housing. Public funding, such as the U.S. Veterinary Services Grant Program allocating USD 10 million annually, is also encouraging infrastructure expansion.

At the same time, technological innovation is shaping the industry. Smart cages with integrated monitoring systems are increasingly used in clinics, with adoption rising by 25% in recent years. Manufacturers are also focusing on eco-friendly materials, with 40% of suppliers now offering sustainable solutions to meet consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Small Animal Cages are the largest segment, valued at USD 60 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 120 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.5%). Growth is driven by rising demand for dogs, cats, and other small pets, alongside a 20% rise in spending on pet care products.

Exotic Animal Cages are the fastest-growing segment, expanding from USD 20 million in 2024 to USD 50 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The increase in reptile and bird ownership (up 25% according to APPA) has heightened demand for specialized housing.

Customizable Modular Cages are also gaining attention, expected to grow from USD 40 million in 2024 to USD 80 million by 2034 (CAGR 7%). Their flexibility in meeting specific facility needs makes them popular in hospitals and research labs.

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/modular-veterinary-cages-market

By Application

Veterinary Clinics are the largest application, with the segment expected to grow from USD 70 million in 2024 to USD 140 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.5%).

Animal Shelters are the fastest-growing, projected to rise from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 70 million by 2034 (CAGR 8.0%), supported by animal welfare initiatives and government grants.

Research Laboratories will grow steadily, from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 60 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.0%).

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals represent the largest share, projected to double from USD 80 million in 2024 to USD 160 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.5%).

Animal Rescue Organizations are the fastest-growing end user, expected to expand from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 70 million by 2034 (CAGR 8.0%).

Academic and Research Institutions are set to grow steadily, with the market projected to rise from USD 30 million in 2024 to USD 60 million by 2034 (CAGR 7.0%).

Regional Insights

North America is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue, supported by high pet ownership, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and supportive government policies.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to record the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing veterinary infrastructure in countries such as China and India.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

Rising global pet ownership and pet humanization, leading to a 15% annual increase in pet care spending.

Expansion of veterinary facilities, with a 20% rise in new clinics and shelters over the past five years.

Technological advancements such as IoT-enabled monitoring systems, which improve efficiency and animal care.

Shift toward sustainable materials and eco-friendly designs.

Restraints:

High costs associated with meeting strict regulatory standards for animal housing, adding up to 20% to production costs.

Use of eco-friendly materials can further increase costs by 15–25%, impacting affordability.

Supply chain disruptions, highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to affect production timelines.

Buy Now: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/11083

Top 10 Companies

Mason Company

Shor-Line

Lory Progetti Veterinari

Snyder Manufacturing Company

Tristar Vet

Technidyne Corporation

PetEdge

Petmate

Midmark Corporation

SmithBuilt Crates

Modular Veterinary Cages Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Small Animal Cages

Large Animal Cages

Exotic Animal Cages

Customizable Modular Cages

By Application

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Shelters

Research Laboratories

Zoos and Aquariums

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Animal Rescue Organizations

Academic and Research Institutions

By Technology

Standard Cages

Smart Cages with Monitoring Systems

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Online Retail

Veterinary Supply Stores

Browse More Report:

Sterilization Trays Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sterilization-trays-market

Safety Prefilled Syringes Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/safety-prefilled-syringes-market

Vaginal Speculum Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vaginal-speculum-market

Drainage Catheter Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/drainage-catheter-market

Medical Panel Pc Market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-panel-pc-market

About Reports and Data       

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Debanjan Biswas
Reports and Data
+91 80872 27888
purushottam@reportsanddata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Modular Veterinary Cages Market to Double by 2034

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more