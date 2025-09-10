Global Liquid Handling Systems Market to Reach USD 6.94 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Global liquid handling systems market is growing rapidly, driven by automation, technological integration, and rising demand in drug discovery, genomics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global liquid handling systems market is set for steady growth over the next decade, with market size projected to increase from USD 3.99 billion in 2024 to USD 6.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.69%. Growth will be fueled by the rising adoption of automated systems in laboratories, rapid advances in biotechnology, and the increasing need for accuracy in clinical diagnostics and drug development.Market OverviewLiquid handling systems are critical in modern laboratories, ensuring precise measurement and transfer of liquids for applications in drug discovery, genomics, and diagnostics. The market is expanding as laboratories worldwide adopt automation to reduce human error, improve efficiency, and meet the demands of high-throughput research.North America remains the largest market, supported by strong healthcare and research infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest, driven by rising investments in healthcare, government funding, and growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools.Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/11081 Market DriversThe biggest factor driving this market is the growing adoption of automation and technology integration. Automated liquid handling systems reduce manual errors and significantly increase throughput, making them essential in both research and clinical laboratories.A report from the International Federation of Robotics notes that automation in laboratories is growing by 15% annually.In the U.S., the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invested over USD 1 billion into initiatives supporting automation in genomics and drug discovery.Companies are responding with innovative products, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific’s VersaMax series, which integrates AI for improved accuracy and data management.Technologies such as AI and IoT are becoming central, enabling real-time monitoring and advanced data collection. Demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions is also shaping new product designs.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth, the industry faces a few challenges. Strict regulations, such as the FDA’s Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) guidelines, increase compliance costs. Smaller companies, in particular, face hurdles since compliance can take up to 15% of operational budgets.Operational barriers also exist. Many labs lack trained staff to operate automated systems, with 60% of laboratories reporting technician shortages. High upfront costs and the need for frequent technology upgrades also create obstacles, especially for small research institutions.Requesting A Customised Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/11081 Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Product Type:Automated Liquid Handling Systems are the largest segment, expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Their popularity stems from precision and efficiency in large-scale labs.Microplate Reagent Dispensers are the fastest-growing segment, projected at a 6.2% CAGR, supported by their importance in high-throughput genomics and proteomics research.By Application:Drug Discovery leads as the largest application, expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034. Increasingly complex drug development processes and AI integration in screening methods are driving demand.Genomics is the fastest-growing application with a 6.5% CAGR, fueled by the rising focus on personalized medicine and strong funding, such as the USD 500 million investment by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI).To Read More About The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-handling-systems-market By End User:Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies are the largest users, projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2034. The focus on precision medicine and drug development supports adoption in this segment.Academic and Research Institutes are the fastest-growing, with a 6.3% CAGR, driven by expanding R&D activities and large-scale government funding programs, such as NIH research grants.Regional InsightsNorth America leads the global market, supported by advanced infrastructure, research investments, and high adoption of automation in labs.Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with countries like China and India investing heavily in healthcare research and adopting advanced diagnostic solutions.Europe continues to see growth supported by initiatives such as the Horizon 2020 program, which funds projects using cutting-edge laboratory technologies.Top 10 CompaniesThermo Fisher ScientificEppendorf AGHamilton CompanyBeckman CoulterTecan Group Ltd.Gilson, Inc.PerkinElmer, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Agilent Technologies, Inc.Danaher CorporationTo Purchase Now, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/11081 Liquid Handling Systems Market SegmentationBy Product TypeAutomated Liquid Handling SystemsManual Liquid Handling SystemsSemi-automated Liquid Handling SystemsMicroplate Reagent DispensersPipettes and Pipette TipsBy ApplicationDrug DiscoveryGenomicsClinical DiagnosticsProteomicsOthersBy End UserPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutesHospitals and Diagnostic LaboratoriesOthersBy TechnologyAutomatedManualSemi-automatedBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline SalesRead More Related ReportBlood Purification Equipment MarketNon Invasive Ventilation Masks MarketAntimicrobial Wound Dressing MarketHeadless Compression Screws MarketHyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 