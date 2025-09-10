Sodium Percarbonate Market Set for Robust Growth Driven by Eco-Friendly Cleaning Demand

Reports And Data

The Sodium Percarbonate Market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning products.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Sodium Percarbonate Market is poised for significant expansion, with projections estimating a market size of USD 850 million in 2024, growing to USD 1.6 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR), fueled by rising demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaning solutions across household and industrial sectors.Laundry detergents and cleaning agents are leading the charge, as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable products. Key applications for sodium percarbonate include laundry detergents, cleaning agents, bleaching products, and water treatment solutions. The market’s growth is supported by a shift toward environmentally friendly alternatives, with global demand for eco-friendly detergents rising by 20% year-on-year in 2024.Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5827 Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, accounting for a substantial portion of market volume due to industrial expansion and heightened consumer awareness of sustainable products. Technological advancements, such as low-energy production methods, are further enhancing market efficiency and sustainability.Major players in the market, including Solvay, OCI Peroxygens LLC, and Evonik Industries, are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their competitive positions. Regulatory support and public funding for green initiatives are also driving market adoption, with government programs promoting the use of sustainable chemicals.Market DynamicsThe primary growth driver is the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly cleaning products. Surveys indicate that 65% of consumers favor green cleaning solutions, boosting sodium percarbonate demand. Government regulations, such as the European Union’s REACH framework, encourage the use of environmentally friendly chemicals, providing a favorable regulatory environment. Technological advancements, including improved manufacturing processes, are helping reduce costs while enhancing product quality.Challenges include raw material supply constraints and compliance costs. The availability of hydrogen peroxide and sodium carbonate can impact production costs, while strict regulatory requirements may increase operational expenses, particularly for smaller manufacturers. Intense competition from alternative cleaning agents also necessitates continuous innovation for market players.Segmentation HighlightsLaundry Detergents: Dominates the market with an expected value of USD 500 million in 2024, growing to USD 900 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.5%, driven by household and industrial use.Cleaning Agents: Forecasted to grow from USD 200 million in 2024 to USD 350 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.8%, fueled by hygiene awareness and versatile application in various cleaning needs.Bleaching Products & Water Treatment: These segments are also contributing to growth, supported by demand for eco-friendly and effective cleaning solutions.Request Customization Of The Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5827 Price and Volume TrendsThe global market volume is projected to rise from approximately 1.2 million tons in 2024 to 2.3 million tons by 2034. Price trends have shown fluctuations due to raw material costs, energy prices, and regional supply-demand imbalances. For instance, Asia-Pacific benefits from lower prices due to proximity to raw material sources, while macroeconomic factors like currency fluctuations affect costs in other regions. Companies adopting AI-driven dynamic pricing strategies have reported improved margins and better price optimization.Sodium Percarbonate Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesSolvayOCI Peroxygens LLCEvonik IndustriesKemiraJinke GroupHongye ChemicalBohua Yongli ChemicalWuxi Wanma ChemicalAkzoNobel Specialty ChemicalsNippon PeroxideStrategyTop players in the Sodium Percarbonate Market are competing through strategic partnerships, innovation, and vertical integration. Solvay, for example, focuses on R&D to develop sustainable products, while OCI Peroxygens LLC emphasizes strategic partnerships to expand its market presence. Evonik Industries invests in vertical integration to streamline production processes and reduce costs.Sodium Percarbonate Market SegmentationBy Product TypeCoated Sodium PercarbonateUncoated Sodium PercarbonateBy ApplicationLaundry DetergentsCleaning AgentsBleaching ProductsWater TreatmentBy End UserHouseholdIndustrialCommercialBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailOffline RetailBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaClick here to Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/5827 Read Similar Reports By Reports and Data:Bioassay Services MarketMyeloid Cell Targeting Therapeutics MarketSite Management Organization MarketThermostable Vaccines MarketBioprocess Automation MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 