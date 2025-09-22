Cannabis Delivery Platform Introduces Tiered Pricing for Bulk Orders

A new tiered pricing system offers automatic discounts on cannabis orders over $250 and $400, providing affordability and flexibility with no extra steps.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A tiered pricing initiative has been launched to provide cannabis delivery customers with greater affordability and purchasing flexibility. The system applies automatic discounts to qualifying orders, removing the need for manual promotions or additional steps at checkout.Customers now receive 20% off when their order totals $250 or more. For purchases above $400, an additional 5% discount is applied. This change reflects the company’s commitment to balancing premium product quality with pricing models that prioritize accessibility.The updated structure is particularly beneficial for customers seeking to combine multiple products into personalized bundles. With automated pricing adjustments, individuals can explore a wider range of cannabis selections while ensuring consistent savings on every order.“This strategy underscores our dedication to providing affordable, high-quality cannabis,” said a company representative. “By implementing automated discounts, we’re giving our customers both choice and value without compromising the standards we uphold.”Alongside the new pricing system, the platform continues to maintain its hallmark features: 24/7 availability, discreet delivery, and a curated product menu. By pairing trusted service with an innovative discount model, the company aims to strengthen customer confidence and loyalty.About VGTNYC VGTNYC delivers premium cannabis products across New York City and surrounding areas. Known for its reliability and discreet operations, the company operates around the clock, offering a curated menu of flowers, oils, edibles, and more. Its mission remains focused on combining top-quality products with accessible pricing and dependable delivery.Contact Name: ZalContact Email: admin@vgtnyc.comContact Phone Number: 929-407-8995

