Canaloplasty Market Set to Double by 2034, Driven by Rising Glaucoma Cases and Surgical Innovations

Reports And Data

Canaloplasty Market is on track for strong growth, projected to expand from USD 320 million in 2024 to USD 680 million by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 7.2%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Canaloplasty Market is on track for strong growth, projected to expand from USD 320 million in 2024 to USD 680 million by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is being fueled by an aging population, the rising number of glaucoma cases, and continuous innovation in surgical technology.To avail Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5874 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive ProceduresThe market is seeing a surge in demand for minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS). Patients and doctors alike are opting for less invasive options that reduce recovery time and improve outcomes. The treatment of open-angle glaucoma—which makes up about 90% of all glaucoma cases—is the biggest application area, expected to generate USD 500 million by 2034.North America Leads, but Global Demand RisingNorth America currently dominates the market, thanks to advanced healthcare systems and faster adoption of new surgical methods. However, emerging economies are also driving demand, as access to healthcare improves and awareness of glaucoma treatments grows.Technology and AI Transforming TreatmentA major driver for the market is technological advancement. Companies are introducing automated canaloplasty systems that improve surgical precision and cut down procedure time. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in surgical planning and execution is making surgeries safer and more effective. AI is also being used in diagnostics, helping doctors detect glaucoma earlier and treat patients more effectively.Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Product Type:Devices remain the largest segment, projected to reach USD 400 million by 2034.Consumables, such as surgical kits and agents, are the fastest-growing, expected to grow at 8% CAGR.By End User:Hospitals hold the largest share, set to hit USD 350 million by 2034.Ophthalmic clinics are growing fastest (8.2% CAGR) as more specialized clinics open and expand services.By Technology:Automated canaloplasty is the fastest-growing segment (8.5% CAGR), driven by AI integration and precision-focused systems.By Distribution Channel:Direct sales dominate, projected at USD 400 million by 2034.Distributors are growing fastest (8% CAGR), supported by more online distribution channels and wider device availability.Key Growth DriversIncreasing glaucoma cases: Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, expected to affect over 80 million people by 2030.Aging population: The number of people over 60 is set to double by 2050, significantly raising glaucoma risk.Government and regulatory support: Faster approvals for new surgical devices and higher funding for glaucoma research are boosting innovation.Product launches: Companies like Glaukos Corporation, Nova Eye Medical, and iSTAR Medical are actively developing new devices.Market ChallengesWhile growth prospects are strong, the market faces hurdles:High costs: Procedures can cost between USD 3,000 and 5,000, limiting access in low-income regions.Regulatory complexity: Companies face significant expenses to meet FDA and EMA requirements, with device approvals often costing millions.Reimbursement gaps: In some countries, lack of insurance coverage remains a barrier for patients.Browse The Full Canaloplasty Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/canaloplasty-market Industry OutlookDespite cost and regulatory challenges, the outlook remains positive. The World Health Organization expects glaucoma prevalence to rise 20% by 2030, ensuring continued demand for effective treatments. New FDA-approved devices and the integration of AI in both diagnostics and surgery are expected to significantly improve patient outcomes and expand adoption.Canaloplasty Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesGlaukos CorporationNova Eye MedicaliSTAR MedicalAlconBausch & LombEllex Medical LasersNew World MedicalSight SciencesMicroSurgical TechnologyIvantisStrategyTop players in the Canaloplasty Market are competing through strategies such as vertical integration, strategic partnerships, and innovation. For instance, Glaukos Corporation holds a 32% market share due to its advanced canaloplasty devices and strategic partnerships with leading healthcare providers. Nova Eye Medical is focusing on R&D to enhance product efficacy and safety, while iSTAR Medical is expanding its presence in emerging markets through strategic partnerships.Canaloplasty Market SegmentationBy Product TypeCanaloplasty DevicesConsumablesAccessoriesBy ApplicationOpen-Angle GlaucomaAngle-Closure GlaucomaBy End UserHospitalsOphthalmic ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersBy TechnologyManual CanaloplastyAutomated CanaloplastyBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsClick Here To Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/5874 Latest Published Reports by Reports and Data :Peripheral Nerve Repair MarketAutomatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer MarketDiaphragm Pacing Device MarketIntraocular Lens MarketDental Needles MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.