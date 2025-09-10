Global Vetiver Oil Market to Reach USD 250 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Sustainable Products

Reports And Data

The global Vetiver Oil Market is set for steady growth, projected to reach USD 120 million in 2024 and expand to USD 250 million by 2034

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Vetiver Oil Market is set for steady growth, projected to reach USD 120 million in 2024 and expand to USD 250 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is supported by increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products, advancements in extraction technology, and the rising popularity of aromatherapy.To avail Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5833 Key Growth DriversNatural and Organic Demand: Consumers are shifting towards eco-friendly and organic personal care products. A report from the American Chemical Society shows a 10% year-on-year increase in global demand for organic personal care products in 2024.Aromatherapy Boom: Vetiver oil is gaining popularity in aromatherapy due to its mental health and wellness benefits. The International Fragrance Association reported a 12% rise in essential oil consumption in 2024, with vetiver oil a key component.Sustainability Initiatives: Public policies and research programs are boosting sustainable farming practices. The European Union’s Horizon 2020 program allocated €80 million to natural product and sustainable agriculture research.Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Conventional Vetiver Oil remains widely used.Organic Vetiver Oil is the fastest-growing segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024–2034. Valued at USD 40 million in 2024, it is expected to reach USD 100 million by 2034, supported by rising demand for certified organic ingredients.By Application:Personal Care and Cosmetics dominate the market with 45% share in 2024, expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR, led by skincare and haircare uses.Aromatherapy is the fastest-growing application, expected to expand at 9% CAGR, fueled by wellness trends.Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverages remain steady but smaller contributors.Market TrendsProduction Volumes: Global production is expected to reach 1,500 tons in 2024 and grow to 3,000 tons by 2034 (CAGR of 7.2%).Regional Growth:Asia-Pacific will lead with a 9% CAGR, driven by strong production in India and Indonesia.Europe and North America will see moderate growth (5% and 4% CAGR, respectively), supported by steady personal care and aromatherapy demand.Price Trends: Vetiver oil prices have been rising due to raw material shortages, supply chain pressures, and growing demand. In 2023, prices rose 8%, and in Q1 2024, prices climbed another 10%. AI-driven pricing strategies are helping companies improve margins by 2–3%.Market ChallengesRegulatory Barriers: Compliance with international standards such as ISO and IFRA can be costly and time-consuming.Supply Chain Vulnerability: Dependence on key producing regions like India makes the market sensitive to weather changes and geopolitical tensions. For example, unfavorable weather in India led to a 10% production decline in 2023.Trade Issues: Import tariffs, such as the 5% tariff imposed by the U.S. in 2024, are affecting pricing and availability in some regions.Leading PlayersKey companies in the Vetiver Oil Market include:Firmenich SA – Launched a sustainable vetiver oil line in 2024.GivaudanInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)These players are focusing on sustainable sourcing, innovation, and expanding their product portfolios.Market OutlookThe Vetiver Oil Market is expected to maintain strong momentum over the next decade. Growth will be driven by:Rising demand for organic and sustainable products in cosmetics and personal care.Expanding use of essential oils in aromatherapy for mental health and wellness.Investments in sustainable farming practices and advanced extraction methods, improving yield efficiency by 20%.Browse The Full Vetiver Oil Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vetiver-oil-market Vetiver Oil Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesFirmenich SAGivaudanInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc.Mane SARobertet GroupSymrise AGBerje Inc.Albert Vieille SASEssential Oils of New ZealandYoung Living Essential OilsStrategyTop players in the Vetiver Oil Market are competing through strategies such as sustainable sourcing, product innovation, and expansion of distribution networks. Firmenich SA and Givaudan are focusing on sustainable sourcing and product innovation to capture market share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is expanding its distribution network to increase market reach.Vetiver Oil Market SegmentationBy Product TypeConventional Vetiver OilOrganic Vetiver OilBy ApplicationPersonal Care and CosmeticsAromatherapyPharmaceuticalsFood and BeveragesBy End UserIndividual ConsumersCommercial UsersBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailOffline RetailDirect SalesClick Here To Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/5833 Latest Published Reports by Reports and Data :Iv Solution Bags MarketManual Resuscitator MarketElectrophysiology Device MarketDental Implants And Prosthesis MarketOperating Room Tables MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.