Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Projected Expansion to $1.2+ Bn Market Value by 2031 with a 6.7% CAGR

Rest of Asia-Pacific segment contributed the major share in the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market in 2021.

The thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market was valued at $643.78 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Thinning Equipment and Dicing Equipment), by Application (Memory and Logic Through Silicon Via (TSV), Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices, Power Devices, CMOS Image Sensors, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)), by Wafer Size(Less Than 4-inch, 5-inch and 6-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment industry generated $643.78 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesDevelopments in semiconductor technology, growing demand for high-performance integrated circuits and developments in semiconductor technology, and the increasing adoption of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags drive the growth of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the manufacturing process restrains growth to some extent. However, the wafers' high-quality flat surface is the primary reason for their increasing integration into processing. Investments in wafer enhancement have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.The Dicing Equipment Segment to Maintain its Dominance During the Forecast PeriodBy equipment type, the dicing equipment segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market revenue. This is because during dicing the round wafers are typically mounted on dicing tape to ensure the fixed position of the wafer on the very thin metal sheet frame. The task of the wafer dicing machines is to cut wafers into individual semiconductor chips with blades. Automated dicing tools are ideal for use in production environments where large numbers of wafers are processed and wafer and die dimensions are constant. During R&D and when only small batches of chips are required, it is beneficial to have a clean, accurate, repeatable, and fast tool to dice wafers.The 5-inch and 6-inch Segment to Dominate by 2031By wafer size, the 5-inch and 6-inch segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. Wafer size, which refers to a wafer's diameter, is a crucial factor in the process of making semiconductors. In high-volume manufacturing, a bigger wafer size allows for the fabrication of more dies per wafer, which lowers costs. The Memory and Logic segment to Rule the RoostBy application, the memory and logic segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2031. This is due to the widespread adoption of low-cost cloud computing solutions, there is a significant increase in the implementation of server and data center systems across a variety of businesses and industries, which in turn drives the demand for logic devices like microprocessors and digital signal processors. Thinning technology is preferred in logic devices to enable high-speed processing and reconfigurations. Thin wafers are being utilized in these devices more frequently to guarantee effective heat control and maximize performance, which helps to fuel the expansion of the thin wafer market for logic devices.Asia-Pacific Garnered the Major Share in 2021By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market revenue. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing semiconductor market in the world. Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore is prompting many vendors to set up manufacturing facilities in the region. In the case of India, the recent increase in customs duties on imported electronics is a major factor in attracting Apple and other multinational corporations to establish manufacturing facilities there. More than 90% of the foundries built worldwide in 2017 were located in the Asia-Pacific region, as stated by the SEMI, a prominent global association serving the electronics manufacturing supply chain.Leading Market PlayersSuzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.SynovaUTAC Holding, Ltd.Plasma-ThermDisco CorporationNeon Tech Co. Ltd.Panasonic System SolutionsEV Group (EVG)Lam Research CorporationSPTS Technologies Ltd.The report analyzes these key players in the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market analysis and Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the digital film cameras market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital cinema cameras market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Key Segments:Equipment TypeThinning EquipmentDicing EquipmentWafer Thickness750 micrometers120 micrometers50 micrometersWafer SizeLess Than 4 Inch5 Inch6 Inch8 InchApplicationMemory and LogicMEMS DevicesPower DevicesOthersDicing TechnologyBlade DicingLaser DicingStealth DicingPlasma Dicing

