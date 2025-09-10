Immunity Boosting Food Market size is supported by a CAGR of 8.2% by 2030

Immunity Boosting Food Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunity boosting food market size was generated $21.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in consumer awareness about probiotics, growing number of health-conscious consumers, and surge in number of chronic diseases and drive the growth of the global immunity boosting food market. However, high cost of raw materials, lack of awareness and Perishable nature of food restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in sales through online sales channel and increase in elderly population present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Report Sample (380 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13681 The growing popularity of health supplements among consumers is propelling the immunity boosting food market. The participation of international bodies in immunity boosting food products R&D, health benefits of immunity boosting food, and rising consumer health consciousness are all expected to drive the growth of the immunity boosting food market.Immunity boosting food is extracted from natural ingredients that are easily available in the market. Immunity boosting food help in the treatment of various diseases. These food can be consumed by both kids and adults.Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements in the manufacture of immunity boosting food, and rapidly growing elderly population are the primary drivers of growth in this market. The growing demand for immunity boosting food has resulted in increased investment in R&D to investigate new applications for immunity boosting food. The high cost of raw materials and lack of awareness among consumers, on the other hand, are significant factors that are expected to limit the market's growth to some extent.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunity-boosting-food-market/purchase-options The immunity boosting food market is segmented on the basis of nature, product, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into organic and conventional. As per product, it is divided into superfood, probiotics & prebiotics, and dairy-based product. According to end use, it is fragmented into infants & children and adults. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13681 Immunity boosting food have a positive impact on the market, owing to their importance in strengthening of the immune system. Immunity boosting food, in particular, have been lauded as an effective supplementary method for combating the virus. Immunity boosting food products were in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. This indicates that the COVID-19 outbreak had a minor impact on the immunity boosting food market.Leading players of the global immunity boosting food industry analyzed in the research include Danone, Nestle, Cargill, ADM, Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, and Hines Nut Company.Trending Reports:Probiotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotics-market Organic Energy Bar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-energy-bar-market-A14234 IQF vegetable Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iqf-vegetable-market-A08013

