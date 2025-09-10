LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL HONORS TWO SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS AS ‘DEALMAKER OF THE YEAR’ NOMINEES

Jennifer Cohen Scott Ehrlich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Jennifer Cohen and Scott Ehrlich are recognized as nominees in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s inaugural M&A Awards in the category of Dealmaker of the Year. Presented in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Los Angeles, the award honors top attorneys, lenders, investment bankers, private equity leaders and due diligence professionals whose work has significantly contributed to the success of mergers and acquisitions.“We are incredibly proud to see Jennifer and Scott recognized among such an accomplished group of professionals,” said Jeffrey Sklar, Co-Chairman of Sklar Kirsh. “Their nomination reflects their outstanding deal-making skills, deep understanding of our clients’ businesses, and commitment to delivering successful outcomes. Alongside our recent recognition as a Chambers California Spotlight firm and in Best Lawyers in America, this honor underscores the exceptional talent in our Corporate Department and the value we provide every day.”Jennifer Cohen draws on her experience as former in-house counsel to provide clients with a distinctive blend of legal expertise and business-focused insight. Her background gives her a nuanced understanding of the operational and strategic challenges companies face, enabling her to deliver practical, solutions-oriented guidance. She advises clients across industries including consumer products, media and entertainment, and sports on a wide range of complex corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, equity investments, capital markets transactions, commercial agreements, and corporate governance. Most recently, Cohen was honored with M&A Advisor’s 16th Annual Emerging Leaders Award.Scott Ehrlich co-chairs Sklar Kirsh’s Corporate Department and is the head of its Mergers and Acquisitions practice. With more than 30 years of experience, he represents a wide range of public and private clients in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, equity offerings and general corporate and business matters. He also advises start-ups and investors in seed and venture capital financing rounds and is an Adjunct Professor at Loyola Law School (Los Angeles) teaching Business Planning: Financing the Start-Up Business & Venture Capital Financing.Before joining Sklar Kirsh, Ehrlich spent nearly nine years as General Counsel of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, serving as chief legal officer for dozens of high-stakes post-production and distribution technology deals, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and joint venture activity, while also providing day-to-day legal and commercial guidance to global business units. His extensive in-house experience gives him unique insight into the operations of major entertainment companies and across the many sectors of the entertainment industry, including emerging media. Among the many recognitions Ehrlich has received over his impactful career, he was named to the 2024 - 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers lists and Lawdragon’s 2025 list of “Leading Dealmakers in America.”All nominees will be recognized at a private, cocktail reception and awards celebration on Thursday, September 11, 2025, where award finalists and winners will be announced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.