RE: Road closed - US Route 302 in Ryegate

US Route 302, also known as Scott Highway in Ryegate is now back open

 

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 1:27 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closed - US Route 302 in Ryegate

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Saint Johnsbury Barracks 

 

US Route 302, also known as Scott Highway in Ryegate, is currently closed due to a vehicle crash.  The closure is in the area of the Hall Rd and Church Street intersections, near the Post Office.  This could potentially be an extended closure and updates will be provided when available.  Motorists should seek alternate routes.

 

Specific details on the incident are not yet available.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

