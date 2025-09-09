RE: Road closed - US Route 302 in Ryegate
US Route 302, also known as Scott Highway in Ryegate is now back open
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 1:27 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closed - US Route 302 in Ryegate
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury Barracks
US Route 302, also known as Scott Highway in Ryegate, is currently closed due to a vehicle crash. The closure is in the area of the Hall Rd and Church Street intersections, near the Post Office. This could potentially be an extended closure and updates will be provided when available. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Specific details on the incident are not yet available.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
