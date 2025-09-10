Savvy Women’s Longevity, Financial Wellness, and Self-Care Take Center Stage at 'Ageless' Event with Marilyn Suey

Marilyn Suey

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a powerful community of women comes together to talk openly about health, wealth, and what’s next in life? You get Ageless: A Wellness Event for Women of Wisdom, an inspiring evening hosted by women’s wealth manager and financial literacy advocate Marilyn Suey, taking place at Blackhawk Country Club in Danville, CA, on September 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. This intimate gathering brings together women from across the Bay Area for an evening of insightful conversations, wellness wisdom, and purposeful connections.The event is hosted by women’s wealth manager, Marilyn Suey, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL, Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary and Founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, and Founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, based in San Ramon. She has been serving and supporting independent, savvy women: doctors, dentists, business owners, and C-level executives. She guides them through life’s most important financial decisions. Understanding the unique and often sensitive needs women face, Marilyn may help you build wealth, optimize taxes, and stay confidently in control of your financial future.Marilyn shares the stage with featured guest speakers, Dr. Diva Seddick, M.D., CM, AAOPM, and Dr. Kelly Hall, D.C., Ageless is designed for women navigating the powerful transitions of life—those who are ready to reflect, realign, and take action on how they care for themselves in body, mind, and money.“As women, we are often the caretakers of family, business, and everyone else’s needs. But it’s highly important to take care of ourselves, especially when it comes to our finances,” says Suey. “This event is about showing women that it’s never too late to take control of their money matters and align their wealth with their intentions. Personally, it’s beyond wealth. It’s about helping women at every stage of their lives, encouraging and educating them to act with strength, confidence, and clarity.. We’re redefining what aging looks and feels like, together.”Dr. Diva Seddick, M.D., a Certified Functional and Integrative Medicine, holistic practitioner at UR Medical, Professional Corporation, UR Forever Young in Danville, focuses on lifestyle, innovative, and regenerative treatment modalities to enhance your overall health and wellbeing. Dr. Diva will share how to view health using a functional and integrative medical approach, helping us navigate the stages of aging and tune into what our body truly needs — optimizing sleep, nutrition, exercise, and natural light exposure — to feel rejuvenated and maintain youthfulness.“Every woman deserves to feel strong, seen, and supported in her health journey,” says Dr. Seddick. “Knowing your options, listening to your body, and advocating for yourself are key to reaching your personal peak health at any age.”Dr. Kelly Hall, D.C., has successfully treated thousands of people who had been diagnosed with many illnesses, including arthritis, sciatica, and chronic fatigue. The use of state-of-the-art chiropractic techniques has allowed her to build one of the leading chiropractic clinics in the East Bay.“Chiropractic care is about so much more than alignment. It’s about reconnecting the body’s natural ability to heal,” says Dr. Hall. “When we support the spine and nervous system, we support the entire body. It’s one of the most effective, drug-free ways to relieve pain, increase mobility, and restore energy, especially as we age.”This event is proudly supporting the Blackhawk Scholarship Fund, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to increasing education opportunities for college-bound women in financial need.“With over $490,000 in scholarships awarded and 119 lives impacted, our passion grows stronger with every partnership and support from the Savvy Women Community is a perfect reflection of that mission,” says Julie Moore, Treasurer of Blackhawk Scholarship Fund. “When women come together to invest in one another’s health, purpose, and potential, the ripple effect is powerful and lasting.”Ageless is more than an event. It’s redefining purpose, longevity habits, and embracing intentional living across all seasons of life.Join us and take charge of your next chapter.Register here: Ageless - A Wellness Event for Women of Wisdom or call Chloe at 925-219-0080.Website: Home | Savvy Women Community

