QT Aerospace Achieves WBENC Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise

Dallas-based Composite MRO, QT Aerospace receives WEBENC certification and reinforces commitment to excellence and diversity in aviation.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Aerospace, a leading provider of aircraft composite repair solutions, proudly announces that it has been officially certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).This national certification confirms that QT Aerospace is woman-owned, operated, and controlled, meeting WBENC’s rigorous standards for business ownership and management.“Receiving WBENC certification is an incredible milestone for QT Aerospace,” said Renee Caputi, CEO of QT Aerospace. “This recognition reflects not only our dedication to excellence in composite repair but also our commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the aviation and aerospace industries. We are proud to represent women-owned businesses in this field and look forward to the opportunities this certification will create for our customers, partners, and team.”The WBENC certification provides QT Aerospace with increased visibility and access to supplier diversity programs, allowing the company to expand partnerships with corporations and government agencies. This recognition also underscores QT Aerospace’s dedication to delivering exceptional composite repair services while championing women in aviation and aerospace.QT Aerospace’s WBENC certification (Certification Number: WBE2502366) is valid through September 8, 2026About WBENCFounded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. WBENC certification is considered the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the United States.About QT AerospaceBased in Dallas, Texas, QT Aerospace specializes in advanced aircraft composite repair solutions, serving regional, commercial, and corporate aviation customers. With a focus on quality, turnaround efficiency, and technical expertise, QT Aerospace delivers trusted repair solutions that keep aircraft in service and operating safely.

