DOH REPORTS 13TH TRAVEL-RELATED DENGUE VIRUS CASE OF 2025

Posted on Sep 9, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has identified a new travel-related case of dengue virus on Oʻahu, bringing the total number of dengue cases to 13 in the state in 2025 (one on Maui, 12 on Oʻahu). The affected individual in this current case was exposed to the virus while traveling in a region where dengue is common and is not connected to prior cases.

DOH teams have been deployed to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures in the affected area. The public is encouraged to follow best practices to help prevent local transmission, as outlined below.

Dengue virus is transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito, then to another person. While Hawai‘i is home to the mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic (established) in the state and cases are currently limited to travelers.

Dengue is a year-round risk in the tropical and subtropical areas of Central and South America, Asia (including the Republic of the Philippines), the Middle East, Africa and several Pacific Islands, such as U.S. territories like American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. Many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, are also affected.

Anyone who plans to travel to or has recently visited an area with dengue risk is vulnerable to infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises travelers to take standard precautions when visiting such areas. This includes using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors, and sleeping in air-conditioned rooms, rooms with window screens or under insecticide-treated bed nets.

Some countries are reporting increased dengue cases, including Fiji, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga, the Philippines, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Travelers should review up-to-date, country-specific travel information for guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures at least four to six weeks before traveling.

Dengue outbreaks declared in 2024 continue into 2025 in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Puerto Rico extending its outbreak declaration through December 2025. American Samoa declared a dengue outbreak on July 7, 2025. Local transmission was reported in California, Florida and Texas in 2024, with Florida continuing to report cases in 2025. Meanwhile, the Philippines is experiencing a significant surge in dengue cases, highlighting the growing impact of the disease in the region.

Travelers returning from dengue-endemic areas should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks of return, travelers should seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of dengue can range from mild to severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and while severe illness can occur, most people recover within a week. Individuals who have recently traveled and are experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Healthcare providers and individuals who suspect a dengue infection are advised to call the Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.

In areas with suspected or confirmed dengue cases, DOH personnel from the Vector Control Branch (VCB) are conducting inspections and mosquito-reduction activities. Reducing mosquito populations lowers the risk of dengue transmission to others. In areas without reported dengue cases, eliminating mosquito breeding sites around the home is a helpful preventive measure.

Mosquitoes need only small amounts of standing water to breed. Common breeding sites include buckets, water-catching plants (such as bromeliads), small containers, planters, rain barrels and even cups left outside. Pouring out containers of standing water can significantly reduce the potential for mosquito breeding.

For more information, visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) and Vector Control Branch (VCB) websites.

# # #