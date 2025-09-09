MDC teaming up with Mississippi Valley Duck Hunters Association for Youth Duck Hunting Clinic Oct. 11 at Henges Shooting Range

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—Duck hunting season opens November 1 for Missouri’s North and Middle Duck Hunting Zones, with the Youth Season running Oct. 25 – 26 in both zones. Now is the time for young hunters to get ready to take advantage of these upcoming opportunities.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Mississippi Valley Duck Hunters Association (MVDA) are partnering to present a Youth Duck Hunting Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka. This is a free clinic and open to youths ages 10-16 years.

“Waterfowl hunting is a great way to spend time outdoors, but sometimes it can be difficult to determine where you need to start,” said Outdoor Education Center Manager, Noah Brocato. “Joining us for this Youth Duck Hunting Clinic is a great start.”

Members of the MVDHA will present several different aspects of duck hunting that can help young hunters get out in the field and be safe and successful this year. Topics will include basic hunting equipment, duck calling, the use of decoys, and dog retrieving field demonstrations. The clinic will even include live fire shotgun practice. All firearms and ammo will be provided by MDC.

“This course is designed for youth who have never hunted waterfowl before. We also encourage family members to attend the course with the students to grow their waterfowl skills and knowledge as well,” Brocato said.

The Youth Duck Hunting Clinic is a free program; however online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okU.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

