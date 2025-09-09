Megan Reed Appointed New Court Executive Officer at Lassen County Superior Court
Ms. Reed has been a resident of Lassen County for thirty-two years attending local schools and
is a Lassen High School graduate. She has been employed with the Lassen Superior Court for
eighteen years starting out as a file clerk and advancing through the court to include supervisory
roles leading up to her being named Acting Court Executive Officer for the past three months.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.