Megan Reed Appointed New Court Executive Officer at Lassen County Superior Court

Ms. Reed has been a resident of Lassen County for thirty-two years attending local schools and

is a Lassen High School graduate. She has been employed with the Lassen Superior Court for

eighteen years starting out as a file clerk and advancing through the court to include supervisory

roles leading up to her being named Acting Court Executive Officer for the past three months.

