Stay Safe Locksmiths New Website Launch

Stay Safe Locksmiths Launches New Website Offering Reliable and Affordable Locksmith Services in Northumberland

We’re excited to launch our new site, helping Northumberland residents and businesses access reliable, affordable locksmith services,” — said James, owner of Stay Safe Locksmiths.

NORTHUMBERLAND, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Safe Locksmiths has announced the launch of its newly designed website, aimed at providing residents across Northumberland and North Tyneside with clearer access to information about local locksmith services. The website highlights available services, service areas, and essential contact details for those in need of assistance.

The platform was developed to give customers a straightforward way to learn about locksmith options in their area, including emergency lockout services, lock repairs, replacements, and security upgrades. Visitors can also find details about services for UPVC and composite door locks, anti-snap lock installation, and a range of commercial locksmith solutions.

James Revitt Howland, owner of Stay Safe Locksmiths, explained that the website reflects the company’s direct approach. “When people contact us, they’re often in stressful situations, whether it’s a lockout or a security concern. This new site makes it easier to understand the services available and how quickly we can respond,” he said.

Based in Cramlington, Stay Safe Locksmiths serves the wider region, including towns such as Shiremoor, Whitley Bay, and North Shields. The company operates 24/7 and aims to reach most emergency callouts within 30 to 60 minutes, depending on location. Customers are connected directly with the locksmith rather than call centres or intermediaries, ensuring immediate communication with the person attending the job.

The new website also provides answers to frequently asked questions, covering topics such as arrival times, service guarantees, insurance, and payment options. By offering upfront information, Stay Safe Locksmiths aims to help residents make informed decisions during urgent and non-urgent situations.

The company’s focus on transparency is also reflected in its pricing policy, with no VAT or call-out fees applied. Each service is carried out directly by James, who emphasises reliability, trust, and local knowledge as key aspects of the business.

About Stay Safe Locksmiths

Stay Safe Locksmiths is a family-run locksmith service based in Cramlington and serving Northumberland and North Tyneside. Founded in 2020 by local locksmith James Revitt Howland, the company provides emergency and scheduled locksmith services, including lock repairs, replacements, and security upgrades.

