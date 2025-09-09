Dr. Verniese Lorielle Moore Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Verniese Lorielle Moore, founder of VIE LORIE, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and storytelling have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Moore explores the importance of leading with insight and faith, and breaks down how mission, integrity, and storytelling can drive lasting change.“Your purpose often emerges from the fire, not the comfort,” said Moore.Verniese’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/verniese-lorielle-moore

