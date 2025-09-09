The Tony Award®-Winning Musical A Strange Loop for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Audiences Offered as Streaming

Deaf Austin Theatre Logo Visionaries of the Creative Arts Logo Cast of A Strange Loop by DAT and VOCA; Photo Credit: Andrew Robertson_1 A Strange Loop by DAT and VOCA; Photo Credit: Andrew Robertson_2 A Strange Loop by DAT and VOCA; Photo Credit: Andrew Robertson_3

This Streaming Event Will Take Place October 11, 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) and Visionaries of the Creative Arts (VOCA) announce the Austin engagement of A Strange Loop will move to streaming – one-night-only on October 11, 2025 at 7:00 pm CST. Tickets for the streaming event are on sale now at deafaustintheatre.org.

DAT and VOCA co-produced the groundbreaking reimagining of Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, A Strange Loop, in Washington, DC this summer. The production, directed and choreographed by Alexandria Wailes, has been nothing short of incredible.

Breaking barriers by centering Deaf, Fat, Black, Queer identity—performed in ASL, spoken English, and supertitles with a Deaf Usher at the heart of it all, A Strange Loop garnered powerful praise from audiences and critics alike including beautiful coverage in The Washington Post and rave reviews in DC Theater Arts, MD Theatre Guide, and Washington City Paper.

“Unfortunately, due to the unexpected loss of funding, DAT and VOCA are unable to bring the production home to Austin,” said DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik. “Despite incredible community support and ongoing fundraising efforts, we simply could not close the gap necessary to mount the show live in Austin. As a result, we have made the difficult, heartbreaking decision to cancel the Austin run.”

Tickets previously purchased for the Austin engagement at the Long Center will be automatically refunded.

The DAT and VOCA co-production of A Strange Loop played the Sprenger Theatre at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. July 23 – August 10, 2025.

This innovative co-production marks the first time two Deaf theatre companies in the United States have joined forces to stage a performance, bringing a fresh perspective to Jackson’s critically acclaimed work. This production of A Strange Loop was performed by a company of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing artists in ASL and Spoken/Sung English. Directed and choreographed by Alexandria Wailes with Stanley Bahorek as Associate Director and Music Supervisor.

Casting includes Gabriel Silva as Usher; Tyler “T” Lang as Voice of Usher; Mervin Primeaux OBryant as Thought 1; ELLISON K. as Thought 2; Malik Paris as Thought 3; Damien DeShaun Smith as Thought 4; Wade Green as Thought 5; Jeremy Rashad Brown as Thought 6; and swings Elbert Joseph and Terrence Berry.

On this collaboration, playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson said, “I am thrilled that Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts are collaborating to bring A Strange Loop to their audiences. Though A Strange Loop is told through Usher’s very specific lens, it has always been my intent that his story resonates universally throughout the human condition. I believe these two theaters will crack the piece open even further in a unique way that only they can do and for that reason, I enthusiastically support this co-production.”

Additional production team for A Strange Loop features director of artistic sign language (DASL) by Kailyn Aaron-Lozano, music direction by Walter “Bobby” McCoy, set design by Jessica Trementozzi, costumes by Izzy Fields, lighting design by Helen Alton-Garcia, projection design by Julian Kelley, sound design by Liv Farley, caption design by Andres Poch, and intimacy direction by Emily Sucher.

Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, A Strange Loop premiered on Broadway in April 2022 winning Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. A Strange Loop follows Usher a Black queer man writing a musical about a Black queer man writing a musical. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is renowned for its raw, incisive humor and its deep dive into identity, self-perception, and artistic struggle.

“This collaborative partnership has been a significant opportunity for us to elevate the representation and raise awareness of the talents of Black Deaf individuals in musical theater,” agreed VOCA Artistic Director Michelle Banks and DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik. “Although we’re unable to mount the show in Austin, we hope everyone will join us for the one-night-only stream to support this incredibly talented cast and creative team.”

A STRANGE LOOP presented by Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts

Music, Book, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed and Choreographed by Alexandria Wailes

Austin, TX: October 11, 2025 | Streaming One-Night-Only | On Sale Now

Meet Usher: a black, Deaf queer writer writing a musical about a black, Deaf queer writer writing a musical about a Black, Deaf queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award® for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, Deaf and queer-ass Great American Musical for all!

Tickets for the Austin, TX streaming one-night-only event start at $25 and are on sale now at deafaustintheatre.org/2025-season.

About the Directing Team:

Alexandria Wailes (Direction and Choreography) A Not So Quiet Nocturne, Once on This Island, Spring Awakening (co-dir.), Deaf Spotlight’s 2023 Short Play Festival. Acting: Broadway: for colored girls, Spring Awakening, Big River. Off-Broadway/Regional: for colored girls, I Was Most Alive with You, Oedipus, Our Town. TV: CW’s ‘The Flash’, ‘Little America’, ‘High Maintenance’. DASL: Broadway: King Lear, Children of a Lesser God. Regional: Private Jones. www.alexandriawailes.com

Stanley Bahorek (Associate Director and Music Supervisor) Producing: co-founder MindsEyeProducing.com; Charles Mee’s soot and spit; Sheila and Redemption Story by The Associates, and the film Sign. Acting: Broadway’s Spelling Bee, Amazing Grace, Company. Off-Broadway: See Rock City, Queen of the Mist, February House, etc. TV: Master of None. Teaching: Princeton, AMDA. Currently: Community Engagement and Development, Georgetown University. Education: BFA University of Michigan, MA Baruch College.

About Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT):

Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) is dedicated to creating compelling and inclusive theatrical experiences that celebrate Deaf culture and the Deaf community. Under the artistic direction of Dr. Brian Cheslik, DAT has become a leading force in expanding the representation of Deaf artists on stage. For more information visit www.deafaustintheatre.org.

About Visionaries of the Creative Arts (VOCA):

Visionaries of the Creative Arts (VOCA) is a renowned theatre company committed to innovative storytelling and creative exploration. Artistic Director Michelle Banks has led VOCA in producing transformative performances that push boundaries and engage diverse audiences. For more information visit www.vocarts.org.

