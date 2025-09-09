Oatley Vigmond Congratulates Partner Troy Lehman on Receiving the OBA Award for Excellence in Insurance Law

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oatley Vigmond, one of Canada’s leading personal injury law firms, proudly congratulates partner Troy Lehman on receiving the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Award for Excellence in Insurance Law.This prestigious award recognizes lawyers who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in insurance law through advocacy, teaching, writing, and leadership. Troy joins founding partners Roger Oatley and Jim Vigmond, recipients of the award in 2013 and 2022 respectively, making Oatley Vigmond LLP the only firm in Ontario with three honorees of this distinguished recognition.Troy Lehman has long been regarded as a leading figure in insurance law, known for his expertise, integrity, and strategic approach to litigation. Throughout his career, he has skillfully navigated complex insurance disputes, consistently advocating for clients with clarity and precision. His commitment to the profession is evident not only in his legal accomplishments but also in his mentorship of younger lawyers and contributions to the broader legal community.“Troy’s recognition by the OBA is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his impact on the profession,” said James Vigmond, Founding Partner. “His work has not only advanced the practice of insurance law but also inspired a generation of lawyers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.”Among Troy’s most notable cases is that of Sarah Little, a grade eight student who sustained a severe brain injury after jumping from a moving school bus, a longstanding end-of-year tradition. With lasting cognitive, emotional, and behavioral impairments, medical experts testified that she would likely never be able to work. Troy’s advocacy secured a $7-million judgment covering pain and suffering, lost wages, and future care costs.The OBA Award for Excellence in Insurance Law celebrates Troy’s enduring contributions to the field. Colleagues and peers commend his professionalism, insightful legal analysis, and dedication to upholding the highest standards of practice. As he accepts this award, Troy’s career stands as a powerful example of the impact that skill, integrity, and commitment can have in the ever-evolving landscape of insurance law.For more information, please contact:

