From Buyers To Brokers: How Ed O’Sullivan & Jennifer Gaynor Redefined Business Brokerage

Ed O’Sullivan & Jennifer Gaynor Redefined Business Brokerage

Former corporate professionals founded a boutique brokerage, bridging the gap between Main Street and M&A firms.

Because we lived the path from buyer to operator to seller, we understand what business owners truly need.” — Ed O'Sullivan

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed O’Sullivan and Jennifer Gaynor have transformed their entrepreneurial journey into a boutique business brokerage that addresses an underserved market segment. After acquiring and expanding a modest fireplace shop from roughly $500,000 to over $3 million in annual revenue, the pair saw firsthand how business owners often struggle to find the right advisory support when considering a sale.Business brokerage traditionally exists in two categories. On one side are M&A firms that focus on multimillion-dollar transactions. On the other are part-time generalists serving Main Street businesses but lacking the depth to handle complex deals. Many business owners fall between these extremes, which leaves them underserved. O’Sullivan and Gaynor recognized this gap and built a firm designed to meet the needs of owners who require strategic guidance but may not qualify for larger advisory firms.The partnership reflects complementary strengths. O’Sullivan brings extensive experience in sales and operations. Gaynor contributes a background in finance and law. Together they have created a boutique advisory model that emphasizes full-time, hands-on representation grounded in practical knowledge. Rather than relying on theory or passive listings, they engage deeply with each client to ensure that the process is structured, transparent, and aligned with personal as well as financial goals.“Because we lived the path from buyer to operator to seller, we understand what business owners truly need,” said O’Sullivan. “We do not simply list businesses. We walk alongside our clients with empathy, professionalism, and a full commitment to the outcome.”Gaynor noted that their combined skill sets give clients a more complete resource. “Owners often feel isolated when preparing to sell. We provide not only the financial expertise and operational perspective but also the reassurance that someone is advocating for them throughout the process.”Their approach has gained traction across Bucks County and the broader Mid-Atlantic region . Business owners who once felt overlooked by traditional brokers now have access to a partner who combines strategic insight with practical empathy. The firm positions itself as both an advocate and a guide, ensuring that sellers achieve not only the right financial results but also peace of mind.Business owners considering exit strategies or succession planning are encouraged to reach out to VR Business Sales in Newtown, PA , for a confidential consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.