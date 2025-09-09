Panels of Prophecy: Diabolical Rising Returns as a Comic Series Reborn With a Message of Light in the Last Days

Diabolical Rising

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began in 2015 as a side project through Amazon’s Kindle Comic Creator has risen again with new life, new meaning, and a divine mission. Diabolical Rising, the apocalyptic comic series created by author and producer Kenneth Phair, is set to relaunch as a seven-season epic that blends cinematic survival storytelling with a prophetic vision rooted in faith, hope, and the promise of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

“Back then, it was just a dark, imaginative story about survival in a ruined world,” said Kenneth Phair. “But after my conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the series now carries a covenant: to use my talents to warn, to uplift, and to testify. Diabolical Rising is still about survivors, monsters, and the battle between good and evil—but its heartbeat is the reality of the last days, when every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Christ is Lord.”

Season One: When the Lights Went Out

When the lights went out, the world ended in silence. Now, in the ruins, Markus, Ezekiel, and Maya must face the rising dead and the darker truth within themselves. Trust will break, faith will be tested, and a greater evil waits in the shadows. The question is not who will survive—but who will still believe when the darkness closes in.

From Origins to a Modern Cinematic Look

While the original version of Diabolical Rising drew from manga and webcomic influences, the new incarnation has evolved into a modern cinematic style. It delivers gripping visuals, clean dialogue, and a family-friendly tone that makes the series intense yet accessible.

Inspired by the bold vision of Angel Films, Phair channels that same redemptive spirit into his storytelling.

“This story is meant to help people see the true light shining against the overwhelming darkness in our world,” Phair said. “It’s not just entertainment—it’s a message.”

Christian Comics for a Modern Age

Phair compares Diabolical Rising to how Christian music broke boundaries.

“Christian music took praise and gave it modern sound,” he said. “This is like Christian comics—prophetic, thrilling, cinematic, but rooted in the testimony of Christ’s return.”

With nearly 19,000 Instagram followers, Phair plans to connect directly with fans through “transmissions from the wastelands,” short cinematic updates that blur the line between fiction and reality. These interactive cliffhangers will make readers feel as though they too are surviving in the ruins.

Self-Distributed, Fan-Driven

Unlike many creators, Phair has built his own paywalled platform for Diabolical Rising, giving him full control over content and community. He has appeared at major conventions, including FanX in Salt Lake City where he spoke to thousands of fans. Looking ahead, he plans on submitting to attend ATL Comic Con, Tampa Bay Comic Con, FanX, and many others across the country—continuing to connect with fans face-to-face while spreading the story nationwide.

“This isn’t about handing our stories to third-party platforms,” Phair said. “This is direct-to-fan, so we can create something real, authentic, and lasting.”

Prophetic Timing in Troubled Times

The relaunch comes at a moment when the world feels more uncertain than ever. From political upheaval to global crises, Phair views the series as both entertainment and testimony.

“The signs are all around us,” he said. “The division, the violence, the chaos—these are the days the prophets spoke of. Through Diabolical Rising, I want to remind people that no matter how dark the world becomes, the light of Christ is unshakable.”

A Creator’s Covenant

Phair describes the new Diabolical Rising not simply as a project but as part of his covenant with God.

“This comic is meant to entertain, but it’s also meant to prepare,” Phair said. “The Lord blessed me with the chance to be born again, to be sealed in the temple, and now to use my talents to spread His word. I want this story to point to Him. That’s my covenant.”

About Diabolical Rising

Originally launched in 2015, Diabolical Rising is a post-apocalyptic comic series by Kenneth Phair, founder of Kenneth Phair Studio and Kenneth Phair Music Group. The series combines cinematic artwork, gripping survival storytelling, and prophetic themes across seven planned seasons, culminating in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

The original comic achieved bestseller status on three of Amazon’s daily charts, placing Diabolical Rising alongside—and above—established titles from top publishers.

Self-published and fan-supported, Diabolical Rising engages readers through exclusive online platforms, Instagram transmissions, and planned appearances at comic cons across the country.

Proudly made in Provo and Duchesne, Utah.

For updates, visit www.diabolicalrising.com or follow @KennethPhairStudio.

Contact:

Kenneth Phair Studio

Email: contact@diabolicalrising.com

Website: https://www.diabolicalrising.com

Instagram: @KennethPhairStudio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.