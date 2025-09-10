Above The Legal Limit Explores Music, Branding, and Legal Protection for Artists with Julia Holt

Beats, Brands, and Legal Battles with Julia Holt | Episode 59

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can the right lawyer save your music career? In Episode 59 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with entertainment attorney Julia Holt to uncover how artists, musicians, and creatives can protect their work, safeguard their brands, and navigate the legal pitfalls of the entertainment industry.

From first contracts to major disputes, this conversation delivers the legal insights every creative professional needs to know. Whether you’re producing beats, building a brand, or defending your artistry, this episode offers a roadmap to protecting your career.

Episode Highlights:

In this insightful discussion, Justin and Julia explore:

- Contracts That Matter: What to look for before signing—and why the fine print can make or break your future.

- Protecting Your Sound: Copyright, licensing, and ownership strategies every musician should understand.

- Brand Building for Creatives: How legal tools help artists grow and sustain their presence.

- When Legal Battles Begin: Common disputes in the entertainment world and how to handle them.



“Beats, Brands, and Legal Battles” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to learn how law shapes the business of music and art.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

