DNR Recognizes Two Anglers with FishMaryland Master Angler Awards

September 9, 2025

Teen angler and shore fishing specialist are Maryland’s 24th and 25th Master Anglers

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Jesse Black of Kingwood, West Virginia, and Canden Michalski of North East for catching 10 different species of fish at trophy size to reach the FishMaryland Master Angler milestone.

These awardees bring the total number of Master Anglers in the now six-year-old Maryland program to 25.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing recognition program promoting year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the DNR website.

Jesse Black

Master Angler Jesse Black. Photo courtesy of Jesse Black

Jesse Black is the 24th recipient of the Master Angler milestone and the first to earn the award exclusively through shorefishing. Black hooked all 10 of his award fish from shore in Garrett County using spinning reels. He enjoys the solitude and skills necessary to read the water in the native trout streams and rivers from the county where he was born. He also regularly casts from the banks of Deep Creek Lake.

Black’s most memorable catch was a fish not included on his Master Angler list: a 47-inch muskellunge. He hauled in the fish while targeting catfish on the Potomac River. He first reeled in a sucker and decided to keep it on the hook and cast out. That is when the muskie hit. Black set the hook, expecting the fish to reel off some line, but it darted toward him, and the fight ended as quickly as it started.

Black initially learned how to fish during trips to the ocean with his dad, but is primarily self-taught in freshwater fishing.

“Fishing has been a lifelong hobby, though it was temporarily lost due to my addiction,” said Black. “For the last decade, as a person in recovery, I have revived and grown that passion. Nature, the outdoors, being on the water is my higher power. Maryland’s scenic waterways are the perfect setting for that pursuit of endless possibilities with each cast, never quite knowing if the next one will produce a trophy catch!”

In September 2024, he decided to attempt to reach the Master Angler milestone within one year, fishing only in Garrett County. As this September approached, Black was uncertain he would be able to achieve his goal and was considering traveling to the Chesapeake Bay for that final catch. However, when targeting smallmouth bass in August, a surprise rock bass landed in his hands, and he met his goal.

He is always telling his fishing buddies, “one more cast” before heading home, and encourages others to keep casting too: “All I know is, the only time you cannot catch fish is if your line is not wet.”

Black’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Largemouth bass – 21.5 inches

Chain pickerel – 24 inches

Yellow perch – 14 inches

Rainbow trout – 20 inches

Brook trout – 14 inches

Walleye – 27 inches

Bullhead catfish – 16 inches

Carp – 38 inches

Bluegill – 11 inches

Rock bass – 11 inches

Canden Michalski

Master Angler Canden Michalski. Photo courtesy of Canden Michalski

Fifteen-year-old Canden Michalski is Maryland’s 25th Master Angler, joining the ranks of his father, Jason Michalski, who earned the milestone in March 2024. A resident of Cecil County, Michalski counts his home waters of the Susquehanna River as his favorite fishing spot.

The 47-inch blue catfish he caught in the Susquehanna was his favorite catch on his way to the Master Angler milestone. The fish hit a hook baited with cut bluegill attached to 40-pound test braided line while Michalski was fishing from his kayak. The fish pulled him around for about 15 minutes before he was able to land the huge specimen.

Michalski is the second Master Angler to earn invasive species awards for all three fish in that FishMaryland category: Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead), blue catfish, and flathead catfish.

Michalski’s fishing passion came from time spent with his father, growing up fishing near his home and on trips to upstate New York. He estimates he was 2 years old when his father first brought him along on fishing adventures. His father told him about the FishMaryland program, and they continue fishing together as Master Anglers.

Michalski plans to continue pursuing additional trophy-sized species even though he has already achieved Master Angler status. He encourages other anglers to remember to enjoy the sport as well: “Remember, it’s fun!”

Michalski’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Hickory shad – 18.25 inches

Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) – 30 inches

Crappie – 15.25 inches

Bluegill – 11.25 inches

Spot – 12 inches

Blue catfish – 47 inches

Largemouth bass – 22 inches

Carp – 36.5 inches

Flathead catfish – 36.5 inches

Redbreast sunfish – 8 inches

Fishing license, tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish conservation work. Fishing licenses can be purchased online at MD Outdoors or in person at license agent locations.