Pediatrician from American Academy of Pediatrics Discusses Research and Prevention to Save Children from Gun Injuries

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a series of interviews on Wednesday, September 3rd, Dr. Lois K. Lee, a leading pediatrician with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), highlighted the critical need for a public health approach to firearm injury prevention.Dr. Lee shared why research is vital to understanding effective interventions to protect children and teens, for whom firearm-related injuries are now the leading cause of death in the United States.Firearm injuries, including those from suicide, unintentional incidents, and violence, kill more youth each year than car crashes. This alarming trend is compounded by the fact that over half of the nearly 50,000 firearm deaths in the U.S. annually are due to suicide, and 90% of suicide attempts with a firearm are fatal.Dr. Lee drew a comparison between the current situation and the public health response to motor vehicle crashes decades ago, where evidence-based research led to life-saving interventions like seatbelts and other safety features. She emphasizes that a similar, data-driven approach is necessary to reduce gun injuries and deaths in communities.“As a pediatrician who works in an emergency department, I have seen first-hand the devastating toll of gun-related injuries on children and families,” said Dr. Lee. “It’s critical we do everything possible to save lives and prevent these injuries from occurring, and research is the key to finding those effective solutions.”In addition to discussing the importance of research, Dr. Lee shared practical, evidence-based steps that parents and caregivers can take to keep children safe. Her recommendations include tips on how to talk to children about firearms, the importance of secure gun storage, and how to ensure safety in other homes.For more information, please visit https://ResearchGunViolence.org and https://HealthyChildren.org

