LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL HONORS MUSICK PEELER AS ‘DEAL OF THE YEAR’ FINALIST

Stephen Bradford Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that its representation of Andean Precious Metals in the acquisition of Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC has been named a finalist for “Deal of the Year” in the $50–$250 million category by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its inaugural M&A Awards. Presented in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Los Angeles , the awards celebrate outstanding transactions and the professionals driving Southern California’s dynamic dealmaking landscape.“We are incredibly proud to see our Corporate and Business team recognized among such a distinguished group of industry professionals,” said Steve Elie, Co-Managing Partner of Musick Peeler. “This nomination reflects the team’s ability to successfully navigate the complexities of a highly sophisticated transaction, drawing on both technical excellence and a deep understanding of our client’s business objectives. It is a testament to the depth of talent within our Corporate & Business Law Group and throughout our firm and the significant value we bring to our clients’ most challenging business transactions.”Musick Peeler Partner and Corporate & Business Law Group Leader Stephen L. Bradford led the buyer-side, outside legal team bolstering the client’s in-house counsel in this landmark transaction, supported by Musick Peeler deal team members Michael F. Klein, John Paul Teague, Gregory J. Patterson, Steven M. Kraus, Gary L. Wollberg, David C. Wright, Dan Woods and Michael J. Hickman. The firm’s client, Andean Precious Metals Corp., acquired Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC, which owns and operates the Soledad Mountain gold and silver mine in Kern County, California. The mine has produced more than 340,000 ounces of gold and 3.5 million ounces of silver since its startup in 2016.All nominees will be recognized at a private cocktail reception and awards celebration on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

