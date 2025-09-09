Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch
September 09, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Tokyo, Japan and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated April 23, 2019 (PDF)
Terminated September 4, 2025
