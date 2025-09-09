Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,108 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch

September 09, 2025

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Tokyo, Japan and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated April 23, 2019 (PDF)
Terminated September 4, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more