Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Tokyo, Japan and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation New York Branch, New York, New York

Written Agreement dated April 23, 2019 (PDF)

Terminated September 4, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

