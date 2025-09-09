Baxter Learns to Save – Educational Toys Launch

Baxter Learns to Save, the beloved children’s financial literacy brand, is proud to announce the official launch of its new line of STEM-based educational toys.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children today are growing up in a world where financial literacy is more important than ever. Yet most kids aren’t taught about money until it’s too late. That’s where Baxter Learns to Save comes in. Baxter Bunny, the friendly mascot of the brand, helps children understand the basics of money in a playful, engaging way. The new STEM educational toy collection includes fun, hands-on products that reinforce core skills like:- Counting, shapes, and numbers- Budgeting and saving basics- Problem-solving through play- Critical thinking and creativity“Education should be fun, safe, and empowering,” said Italia Tornabene, founder of Baxter Learns to Save. “Our toys give children the tools to think differently about money and saving — all while playing.”Giving Back: 20% of Proceeds Go to EmpowerHer Journey - What sets this launch apart is the mission-driven impact behind the brand. A full 20% of proceeds from every toy purchase goes directly to EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit supporting single mothers in business, education, housing,and childcare. “When families buy Baxter toys, they’re not just investing in their child’s future — they’re also empowering single mothers to build brighter futures for their families,” Tornabene said.Beyond Toys: Cartoons & Books Coming Soon- The toys are just the beginning. Over the next three months, Baxter Learns to Save will expand into:Animated Cartoons — Fun financial literacy adventures in English and Spanish.10-Book Series — Fully illustrated storybooks, available in English and Spanish, designed for children ages 5–12.This multi-platform approach ensures that children of all learning styles — visual, auditory, and hands-on — can grow with Baxter.Safety & Quality First - Parents can rest easy knowing that Baxter toys are:- Tested and safe for children.- Made with non-toxic materials.- Built to withstand everyday play.With a focus on quality and safety, Baxter Learns to Save ensures every product is both educational and durable.Why Baxter Learns to Save Matters - Financial literacy at a young age sets kids up for success.- STEM integration bridges creativity with real-world problem solving.- Bilingual offerings expand access to Spanish- and English-speaking families.- Philanthropic mission uplifts single mothers, making each purchase impactful.“Baxter isn’t just a toy — he’s a movement,” Tornabene added. “We’re creating a culture where kids can feel confident about money, parents can trust the products, and communities can benefit from the proceeds.”The educational toys are now available for purchase directly at www.baxtersaves.com . With every purchase, families will not only receive engaging, high-quality toys but will also join a movement to empower the next generation of smart savers.

