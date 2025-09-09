IBCNTV’s The Irayah Show Launches to Spotlight Entrepreneurs, Creatives, and Community Leaders

New weekly talk show uses interviews, reviews, and promotions to empower underrepresented voices on YouTube and Roku/IBCN.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irene Pearson, author, entrepreneur, and media innovator, has launched The Irayah Show, a weekly talk show and podcast dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, spotlighting entrepreneurs, and advancing community-focused conversations.

With a blend of interviews, business spotlights, and creative reviews, The Irayah Show delivers a fresh model for how media can inform, inspire, and uplift. The program’s multi-platform distribution through YouTube, Roku’s IBCN Network, and GlobalFollowers.biz ensures accessibility for audiences across the United States and internationally.

Empowerment at the Core

Pearson designed the show to serve as a stage for people whose stories often remain unheard in mainstream media. Guided by the belief that “when we support each other, we all win,” the program connects individuals through dialogue, recognition, and storytelling.

“From entrepreneurs just starting out to authors and filmmakers breaking new ground, every voice matters,” Pearson said. “The Irayah Show is a space to celebrate achievement, explore challenges, and foster collaboration.”

A New Kind of Media Experience

The Irayah Show integrates multiple elements into each broadcast:

-Conversations with Change-Makers: Interviews with business leaders, community advocates, and creatives.

-Business Highlights: Opportunities for small enterprises and innovators to gain visibility.

-Cultural Reviews: Books and films introduced to new audiences.

-Community Topics: Discussions of health, leadership, resilience, and purpose.

This holistic approach transforms the program into both an informative resource and a collaborative network.

International Focus and Broader Vision

Although based in Los Angeles, Pearson’s ambitions are global. By linking audiences in the United States and Africa, the show underscores the universality of entrepreneurship, creativity, and cultural storytelling. Future episodes are expected to feature voices from a wide range of regions, building bridges across communities and industries.

The Host Behind the Vision

Irene Pearson’s professional background spans marketing, publishing, and business development. Her recent book, Second Chance First Impression, published on Amazon, reflects her interest in resilience and personal growth. These themes inform her work in media, where she seeks to create inclusive opportunities for dialogue and recognition.

Through IBCNTV and her platform GlobalFollowers.biz, Pearson has extended her reach, creating an ecosystem designed to provide exposure and connection for small businesses and creatives.

A Movement Rooted in Collaboration

More than just a media program, The Irayah Show functions as part of a larger mission: strengthening communities through visibility. By combining storytelling with promotional opportunities, the show enables both personal and collective progress.

About Irene Pearson

Irene Pearson is an author, entrepreneur, and media personality dedicated to creating opportunities for underrepresented voices. With experience across publishing, marketing, and business development, she has built multiple platforms that focus on empowerment, including The Irayah Show and GlobalFollowers.biz. Her book, Second Chance First Impression, explores the themes of resilience and transformation.

About The Irayah Show

The Irayah Show, produced by IBCNTV, is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring entrepreneurs, authors, filmmakers, and community leaders. Available on YouTube and Roku/IBCN, the program blends interviews, reviews, and promotions, guided by the principle that “when we support each other, we all win.”



