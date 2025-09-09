The trouble with Iran's playbook

Ross Harrison and Mohsen Milani—two leading experts on Iranian strategy—join Brian for a conversation about the evolution of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy. Both draw on insights from their latest works: Harrison’s Decoding Iran’s Foreign Policy and Milani’s Iran’s Rise and Rivalry with the US in the Middle East. They unpack the fallout of the Twelve-Day War, the weakening of the "Axis of Resistance," and the lessons Tehran might take from Vietnam’s transformation. From shifting regional dynamics to mounting domestic pressures inside the Islamic Republic, the discussion asks whether Iran can reinvent its role or whether it remains stuck.

