HAWM Law Participates as Vendor at the 2025 Landscape Show in Orlando

As one of the only law firms represented at the event, HAWM Law stood out among nearly 400 exhibitors across more than 250,000 square feet of exhibit space. The firm connected with hundreds of industry professionals, providing information and resources on business immigration solutions — particularly employment-based visa programs that support staffing needs in the landscaping and horticulture industries.

“Being part of the 2025 Landscape Show allowed us to connect directly with business owners navigating real workforce challenges,” said Alisia Adamson Profit, Esq., Managing Attorney at HAWM Law. “Our goal is to help businesses in this space better understand how immigration law can be a valuable asset, not a barrier, in addressing workforce challenges.”

HAWM Law’s business immigration team is focused on helping employers navigate visa options such as H-2B seasonal worker programs, E-2 investor visas, L-1 transfers, and EB-5 pathways, among others. The firm offers strategic legal support to help businesses address labor challenges and stay compliant with evolving immigration regulations.

About HAWM Law

HAWM Law delivers high-impact legal representation across immigration, business, family, criminal, and personal injury law. Based in Orlando and serving clients throughout Central Florida, HAWM Law is known for its client-first approach and dedication to protecting the rights and futures of individuals, families, and businesses.

For more information, visit https://hawmlaw.com.



