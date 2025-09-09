Redefining Healthcare Access: EasyCare2go Expands Hybrid Virtual Healthcare With Bundled Membership Model

EasyCare2go Launches a Subscription-Based Healthcare Membership Program Combining Virtual Care, In-Person Services, Emotional Care, and Bundled Hygiene Benefits

EasyCare2go is more than a service, it's a movement. By bundling virtual and everyday care under one membership, we’re building a new standard.” — Dr. Clive A. Fowler

NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyCare2go, founded by Dr. Clive A. Fowler, announces the expansion of its subscription-based non-insurance hybrid healthcare model across 48 states. Designed to meet the majority of non-emergency care needs for families, small businesses, gig workers, municipalities, and employers, the platform combines virtual care, in-person services, emotional care, and everyday wellness benefits into a single bundled membership.

Healthcare Today: Too Digital or Too Traditional

The healthcare system in the United States is often described as a choice between extremes. On one side, digital solutions dominate but can feel impersonal, transactional, or disconnected. On the other hand, traditional care remains tied to waiting rooms, scheduling delays, and restrictive networks that frustrate patients and providers alike.

EasyCare2go introduces a solution that blends the best of both worlds. By combining virtual healthcare access with local in-person services and bundled hygienic benefits, the company aims to redefine access, affordability, and flexibility.

This vision is grounded in what Dr. Fowler calls the Healthcare Triangle:

-Healthcare has become unaffordable for families.

-Healthcare is unsustainable for employers.

-Healthcare is burnout-inducing for providers.

The EasyCare2go model seeks to address all three challenges with one integrated system.

A New Model for a New Era

Hybrid Virtual Healthcare is designed to meet people where they are, at home, at work, or on the go. It combines the convenience of telehealth with the reassurance of in-person care.

Through a single membership platform, members can connect with virtual doctors, receive free prescriptions, schedule local clinic visits, and undergo lab testing. The model eliminates obstacles such as navigating insurance networks, waiting weeks for appointments, or facing unexpected costs.

“This model isn’t just a convenience. It helps to level the healthcare playing field for modern life.” — Dr. Clive A. Fowler

Beyond Medical: Everyday Wellness Matters

Health extends beyond emergencies and chronic conditions. Everyday wellness, dental hygiene, vision clarity, hearing care, and even veterinary support for pets, plays a central role in long-term wellbeing.

EasyCare2go’s Hygiene+ benefits address these areas, helping members avoid preventable health issues that can lead to higher costs and reduced quality of life.

Included discounts cover:

-Dental Services

-Vision Exams, Lasik, and Eyewear

-Hearing Aids

-Virtual Veterinary Services

All are accessible within the EasyCare2go Membership.

Why Bundling Matters

Bundling medical and hygienic services under one membership is central to EasyCare2go’s approach. The program enhances four critical areas of work-life balance:

-Simpler decision-making: no multiple plans or vendors.

-Cost savings: negotiated pricing reduces waste.

-Increased utilization: members access services more often when bundled.

-Inclusive care: extending beyond urgent needs to everyday wellness.

“Whether it’s a family that needs dental care, or a freelancer looking for all-in-one mental health support, the bundling model is: flexible, intuitive, and impactful.” — Dr. Clive A. Fowler

The EasyCare2go Ecosystem

EasyCare2go functions as both a healthcare service and an ecosystem. Through a mobile app and web platform, members can schedule real-time appointments, track results, and view transparent pricing.

The model eliminates insurance requirements, copays, deductibles, and pre-existing exclusions. It reduces friction in healthcare navigation, giving members clarity and choice.

Beneficiaries include:

-Families sharing bundled plans

-Small businesses offering affordable employee access

-Gig workers and freelancers seeking reliable coverage

-Remote teams needing services across locations

-Students living away from home

-Associations, unions, and nonprofits offering benefits to members

Bringing It All Together

Subscription-based hybrid care is valuable not only for access but also for integration. EasyCare2go combines Hybrid Virtual Healthcare + Hygiene + Emotional Care into a single membership that addresses the full spectrum of non-emergency needs.

Key benefits include:

-24/7 Virtual Doctor Visits

-Virtual Mental/Behavioral Health & In-the-Moment Care Counseling

-Wellness Coaching

-In-Person Clinic Visits

-Free Medications and Pharmacy Pickup

-Lab Testing

-Discount Dental Services

-Vision Exams and Eyewear Savings

-Hearing Exams and Aid Discounts

-Virtual Veterinary Services

Members also receive annual cost savings, total family coverage, and bundled hygiene and pet health support.

Why EasyCare2go Feels Like AAA + AARP + Costco

EasyCare2go compares its membership model to familiar organizations like AAA, AARP, and Costco, well-known for member perks, simplicity, and value. Similarly, EasyCare2go offers:

-Exclusive Member Benefits

-No Insurance or Contracts

-Transparent Pricing

-Mobile App Convenience

-Portable Benefits Nationwide

This analogy is intended to show the membership structure, not to promote.

A Digital Healthcare Solution for Modern Life

By blending medical, preventive, and lifestyle services into a single membership, EasyCare2go proposes what Dr. Fowler describes as a structural upgrade. Rather than maintaining healthcare as a fragmented system of insurers and providers, the hybrid approach simplifies access and makes coverage more predictable and affordable.

The model supplements traditional care rather than replacing it, ensuring that families, individuals, and employers have access to non-emergency, lifestyle-aligned care that is both transparent and sustainable.

About EasyCare2go

EasyCare2go is a subscription-based hybrid healthcare platform operating in 48 states (excluding Oregon and Washington). Founded by Dr. Clive A. Fowler, the program combines virtual care, in-person visits, emotional care, and bundled hygienic benefits, including dental, vision, hearing, and veterinary services.

Its mission is to create a comprehensive healthcare model that improves affordability for families, sustainability for employers, and quality of life for patients and providers alike.

