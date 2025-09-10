Cancer Gene Therapy Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cancer Gene Therapy Market Through 2025?

The market size of cancer gene therapy has seen a notable surge in past few years. The market, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, is expected to witness an increase from $3.61 billion in 2024 to $4.21 billion in 2025. This substantial growth during the historic period can be linked to heightened awareness about oncovirus-related cancers, increased partnerships between academic institutions and biotech firms, a rise in clinical trial activity for early-phase gene therapies, burgeoning demand for ex vivo modified cell therapies, and an escalation in strategic licensing agreements for gene therapy platforms.

The market for gene therapy in cancer treatment is predicted to grow rapidly over the next few years, reaching a value of $7.67 billion by 2029 - a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The projected growth can be linked to the increased focus on non-viral delivery systems, the rise in availability of companion diagnostics, heightened interest in ready-to-use allogenic cell treatments, growth in contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and advancements in synthetic biology which enables customizable gene circuits. Leading trends during this forecast period include improvement in non-viral gene delivery systems, progressive automation of gene therapy production, advancement of synthetic promoters for cancer-specific expression, innovations in administering intratumoral gene therapy, and the formulation of multiplexed gene modulation strategies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cancer Gene Therapy Market?

The cancer gene therapy market is anticipated to expand due to the escalating incidence of cancer. Defined by the unchecked proliferation of abnormal cells capable of invading and spreading to other body parts, cancer variations stem from different tissues and organs and are classified based on their originating cell or tissue type. The rise in life expectancy, coupled with the fact that the likelihood of cancer growth increases with age, has led to an increase in cancer cases. Cancer gene therapy addresses cancer by altering or replacing defective genes, thereby containing cancer cell proliferation or boosting the immune system's capacity to eradicate them. For example, Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-established organization, reported in August 2024 that over 3 million people in the UK are cancer-stricken. This number is expected to rise to 3.5 million by 2025, 4 million by 2030, and 5.3 million by 2040. Hence, the mounting incidence of cancer is fuelling the development of the cancer gene therapy market.

Which Players Dominate The Cancer Gene Therapy Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Cancer Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bristol Myers Company

• Novartis AG

• GSK plc.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Orchard Therapeutics Plc

• Biogen Inc.

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

• AGC Biologics

• Adaptimmune Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Cancer Gene Therapy Market In The Future?

The principal entities in the cancer gene therapy market are concentrating their efforts towards the development of sophisticated therapies such as CAR-T cell therapy. This is done in an attempt to augment the accuracy of treatment, enhance patient's health outcomes, and provide a more targeted attack on cancer cells, all while doing minimal harm to healthy cells. CAR-T therapy is a cutting-edge form of immunotherapy where a patient's immune cells are modified to heighten their ability to discover and exterminate cancer cells, by adding distinctive receptors to these immune cells. In a case in point, ImmunoACT, a biotechnology firm hailing from India, rolled out NexCAR19 (actalycabtagene autoleucel) in April 2024. Revered as the maiden CAR-T cell therapy for cancer in India which was developed indigenously, NexCAR19 was primarily designed to treat B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. The therapy operates by reprogramming the patient's T cells to detect and eradicate cancer cells. Drawing on advanced chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology, it is produced locally which makes it more cost-effective and readily available when compared to imported substitutes. The introduction of NexCAR19 underscores a crucial feat in India's foray into the international cancer gene therapy market, underlining substantial strides in domestic innovation and personalized cancer treatment.

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cancer gene therapy market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Therapy: Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer

2) By Indication: Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Melanoma (lesions), Other Indications

3) By Vector Type: Lentivirus, RetroVirus And Gamma RetroVirus, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Modified Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus, Other Vector Types

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gene Induced Immunotherapy: CAR-T Cell Therapy, TCR (T-Cell Receptor) Therapy, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Dendritic Cell-Based Gene Therapy, NK Cell Gene Therapy

2) By Oncolytic Virotherapy: Adenoviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), Reovirus, Vaccinia Virus, Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV)

3) By Gene Transfer: Viral Gene Transfer, Non-Viral Gene Transfer

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cancer Gene Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America led the cancer gene therapy market as the largest region. It is anticipated that the fastest rate of growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the global cancer gene therapy market provides detailed coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

