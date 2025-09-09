Reshma M. Ballie McGowan Recognized by Influential Women 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Reshma M. Ballie McGowan in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as a distinguished Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC. In her role, Reshma leads the firm’s comprehensive compliance program, serves on its Operating Committee, and is an active member of Stifel’s Compliance Executive Committee, overseeing regulatory matters and ensuring adherence to the Investment Advisers Act and broker-dealer regulations.With over two decades of experience in compliance and public policy across global financial institutions, Reshma has built a career marked by leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Prior to joining 1919 Investment Counsel in 2021, she served as Senior Compliance Officer at PIMCO. Her prior roles include Associate Director of Compliance at The Abraaj Group, Vice President of Central Compliance at Barclays, and Assistant Vice President of Legal & Compliance at GSO Capital Partners. Earlier in her career, Reshma spent nine years with The Carlyle Group as a Manager in Legal & Compliance and gained policy experience as a Public Policy Research Officer for oneLondon, a subsidiary of Greater London Enterprise. Her professional journey began with program and grants roles at the Association for Women in Science and Women for Women International, where she focused on initiatives in post-conflict regions such as Kosovo.Reshma’s academic achievements underscore her professional expertise. She completed a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Law from the University of Westminster and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in International Relations from American University, equipping her with a global perspective that informs her leadership in compliance and governance. She is currently pursuing a master's in psychology from Harvard University as part of her commitment to furthering therapeutic riding programs.Reflecting on her career, Reshma attributes her success to a combination of grit, perseverance, and a readiness to take on any task necessary to support her team. She emphasizes the value of challenging the status quo and implementing improvements—big or small—because incremental changes accumulate to produce significant results. Lifelong learning is central to her philosophy; even when faced with exhaustion or setbacks, Reshma dedicates time to educate herself and expand her expertise.The best guidance she has received came from her father, who reminded me that “people are watching what you do, whether they say something or not.” Early in her career, this lesson taught her that small, thoughtful actions often yield the greatest impact. Later, as a manager, Reshma learned to consider how her decisions affect others, keeping in mind the adage, “Remember, you’re a topic of conversation at dinner.” She strives to ensure her leadership uplifts others rather than creating obstacles or unnecessary burdens.For young women entering the financial industry, Reshma advises discovering one’s personal “why” and using it as a guiding compass. She emphasizes authenticity as a critical quality, noting that colleagues and clients can quickly discern disingenuous behavior, which can affect professional relationships and reputation.Reshma also recognizes the evolving challenges in today’s workplace, particularly the full return to office environments. She stresses the importance of balancing professional expectations with home responsibilities, cautioning that without proper support, women risk returning to pre-pandemic inequities in the workplace.Integrity and consistency underpin Reshma’s personal and professional ethos. Every decision she makes is guided by a desire to set a meaningful example for her son. She hopes he witnesses courage, ambition, and resilience in action, reinforcing that these values are not just aspirational but achievable through example and dedication.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Reshma is actively engaged in her community. She serves on the Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens Board of Advisors and the Buckley Country Day School Board of Trustees, and volunteers as a therapeutic riding instructor with Gallop NYC. Her personal interests reflect her diverse passions, including running marathons, practicing yoga, horseback riding, knitting baby blankets, making homemade pasta, and spending quality time with her husband and son.As Influential Women recognizes Reshma M. Ballie McGowan for her outstanding contributions to the field of compliance and her commitment to empowering others, we celebrate her as a role model for aspiring leaders. Her journey exemplifies the impact of dedication, authenticity, and integrity in creating a meaningful career and positively influencing her community.Learn More about Reshma M. Ballie McGowan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/reshma-mcgowan or through 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC, https://1919ic.com/bio/reshma-ballie-mcgowan/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

