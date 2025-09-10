Cancer Stem Cells Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cancer Stem Cells Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cancer Stem Cells Market Through 2025?

The market size of cancer stem cells has seen a fast-paced expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $2.93 billion in 2024 to $3.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors such as increased funding for stemness pathway research, expanded use of flow cytometry and cell sorting in academic centers, the inclusion of cancer stem cell outcomes in preclinical cancer studies, the advent of niche and microenvironment research, and a boom in publishing on the topics of cancer stem cell biology and resistance to therapy, are driving the growth observed during the historic period.

Expectations are that the cancer stem cells market will experience significant growth in the coming years, with projections placing its worth at $4.82 billion by 2029, an increase exemplified by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Several factors contribute to this predicted growth for the forecast period. These include the growing use of extensive genomic profiling and complete transcriptome analysis in medical facilities, a surging demand for minimal residual disease surveillance in solid and blood cancer types, increased adoption of circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA testing, the scaling up of single-cell sequencing, and proteomics in clinical research circles. Furthermore, the frequency of therapy-resistant and relapsed cancer cases is on the rise. Major trends expected to shape the forecast period include the integration of single-cell multi-maps which combine genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and epigenomics; artificial intelligence and machine learning-assisted identification of rare, tumor-initiating cells; gentle cell sorting and closed system sample handling based on microfluidics; co-culture models of organoids and tumoroids with immune and stromal components, and finally, the mapping of stemness niches with spatial transcriptomics and spatial proteomics.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cancer Stem Cells Market?

The increase in the need for personalized medicine is anticipated to drive the growth of the cancer stem cells industry. Personalized medicine entails treatment strategies tailored to each patient's genetic structure, tumor biology, and unique response patterns, aiming to increase effectiveness and minimize side effects. The surge in personalized medicine can be attributed to the more affordable and accessible genomic sequencing technologies, heavily utilized in oncology research and patient care. Personalized medicine, essentially, means targetting the cancer stem cells (CSCs) by amending treatments to match the unique molecular and genetic properties of a patient's tumor. Clinicians first scrutinize tumors for unique mutations, signaling pathways, and surface markers to the CSC population, facilitating the selection of therapies that impede crucial pathways. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that an American hospital and healthcare organization, the FDA, approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, a significant increase from six in 2022. Hence, the escalating demand for real-time risk evaluation and mitigation strategies is fostering the growth of the cancer stem cells market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cancer Stem Cells Market?

Major players in the Cancer Stem Cells Global Market Report 2025 include:

• MacroGenics Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

• Lonza Group AG

• A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite S.r.l.

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Zymeworks Inc.

• Kura Oncology Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Cancer Stem Cells Industry?

Key players in the cancer stem cells market are shifting their focus towards innovation and technological advancements such as pre-analytical immunomagnetic sorting systems. These systems aim to bolster cell enrichment, consequently augmenting diagnostic precision. The technology employs antibodies-coated magnetic particles to isolate particular cancer stem cell groups from intricate biological specimens, thereby enhancing sensitivity and repeatability in subsequent testing processes. For example, STEMCELL Technologies, a biotech firm based in Canada, debuted the EasySep Human Bone Marrow CD138 Positive Selection Kit in March 2024. This pioneering kit became the primary hematopoietic cell enrichment product to gain FDA de novo classification as a Class II in vitro diagnostic tool. It optimizes the isolation of CD138+ plasma cells from bone marrow specimens, thereby boosting the identification of irregularities related to multiple myeloma. The product promises superior sensitivity, reproducibility, and diagnostic precision, thereby eventually enhancing patient outcomes in the treatment of multiple myeloma. The ultimate objective of the product is to bolster the pre-analytical phase of cancer diagnosis by yielding high-purity cell populations, facilitating more dependable downstream testing.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cancer Stem Cells Market

The cancer stem cells market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Solid Tumor Stem Cells, Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Breast Cancer Stem Cells, Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells, Brain Cancer Stem Cells, Leukemia Stem Cells

2) By Cancer Forms: Breast, Blood, Lung, Brain, Colorectal, Pancreatic, Bladder, Liver, Other Cancer Forms

3) By Mode Of Action: Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (Cscs), Stem Cell-Based Cancer Therapy

4) By Research Type: Basic Research, Clinical Research, Preclinical Research, Translational Research

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research And Academic Institutions, Hospitals And Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Subsegments

1) By Solid Tumor Stem Cells: Lung Cancer Stem Cells, Liver Cancer Stem Cells, Pancreatic Cancer Stem Cells, Prostate Cancer Stem Cells, Ovarian Cancer Stem Cells

2) By Hematopoietic Stem Cells: Myeloid Stem Cells, Lymphoid Stem Cells, Erythroid Stem Cells, Megakaryocytic Stem Cells, Granulocytic Stem Cells

3) By Breast Cancer Stem Cells: Triple Negative Breast Cancer Stem Cells, Hormone Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Stem Cells, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Positive Breast Cancer Stem Cells, Metastatic Breast Cancer Stem Cells, Inflammatory Breast Cancer Stem Cells

4) By Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells: Adenocarcinoma Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells, Mucinous Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells, Signet Ring Cell Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells, Serrated Colorectal Cancer Stem Cells

5) By Brain Cancer Stem Cells: Glioblastoma Stem Cells, Medulloblastoma Stem Cells, Astrocytoma Stem Cells, Oligodendroglioma Stem Cells, Ependymoma Stem Cells

6) By Leukemia Stem Cells: Acute Myeloid Leukemia Stem Cells, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Stem Cells, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Stem Cells, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Stem Cells, Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia Stem Cells

Global Cancer Stem Cells Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for cancer stem cells. It is also expected that the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report on the global market for cancer stem cells encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

