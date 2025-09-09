OCC (Old Corrugated Containers) Waste Paper Market Valued at USD 43.2 Billion in 2025 | Fact.MR Analysis

Grade 11 – OCC Segment Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9%, Whereas Another Segment Grade 12 – DS OCC Is Likely To Grow At 5.0%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OCC (Old Corrugated Containers) waste paper market is gaining significant momentum as industries worldwide emphasize sustainability, recycling, and circular economy practices. According to Fact.MR, the market is valued at USD 43.2 billion in 2025, highlighting the growing importance of recycled paper in meeting packaging and industrial needs. Increased demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, driven by consumer awareness and regulatory support, is fueling the adoption of OCC waste paper across sectors.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10949 By 2035, the OCC waste paper industry is expected to reach a valuation of USD 70.4 billion, reflecting steady growth supported by rising paperboard and packaging consumption across commercial, retail, and e-commerce channels. With e-commerce generating a massive demand for corrugated boxes, the recycling of OCC waste has become critical in maintaining supply chains while reducing environmental impact. The expansion of recycling infrastructure and logistics systems is further enhancing the efficiency of OCC waste paper collection and utilization.OCC Waste Paper Market Growth:The OCC waste paper market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is being driven by a combination of regulatory frameworks promoting waste reduction, corporate commitments to sustainable packaging, and technological advancements in recycling processes. Moreover, industries such as packaging, printing, and paperboard manufacturing are adopting OCC waste paper as a cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable raw material, boosting market expansion worldwide.Market Segmentation: Sources, Grades, and End Use Industries:The market is segmented by source of collection, collection & logistics model, grade, and end-use industry. By source, OCC waste paper is collected from commercial & industrial waste, residential waste, institutional waste, and retail & e-commerce packaging. Retail and e-commerce packaging remains the dominant source, given the exponential rise in online shopping.Collection and logistics models play a critical role in determining efficiency and costs. Innovations in sorting and baling processes are making recycling more efficient. By grade, OCC waste paper is categorized into standard and high-grade types, with high-grade paper gaining traction due to its quality and suitability for high-strength packaging applications. End-use industries such as packaging, paperboard manufacturing, printing, and industrial applications remain the key demand generators, with packaging accounting for the largest share.Regional Outlook of the OCC Waste Paper Market:Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market due to its vast consumption of paperboard packaging, particularly in countries like China and India, where e-commerce and retail sectors are expanding rapidly. North America and Europe are also key contributors, supported by well-established recycling systems and strong regulatory frameworks that encourage waste paper recovery. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, gradually improving recycling infrastructure and increasing the use of OCC waste paper in packaging industries.Recent Developments and Competitor Analysis:The competitive landscape of the OCC waste paper market is shaped by key players focusing on sustainability, logistics efficiency, and expansion of recycling facilities. Companies such as Waste Management Inc., International Paper, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa Group, and DS Smith are leading the market with integrated recycling and packaging operations. These players are investing in advanced sorting technologies and sustainable collection models to ensure a steady supply of high-quality recycled paper. Partnerships with e-commerce companies and retail giants are also enabling large-scale collection and recycling of corrugated packaging. Smaller regional recyclers are entering the market as well, contributing to localized collection and processing solutions.Paper and Paperboard Production Ensures Steady OCC Utilization:Paper and paperboard producers represent the biggest consumers of OCC worldwide. Mills producing containerboard and linerboard in North America, Asia, and Europe are growing more dependent on OCC recovery processes to secure a reliable fiber supply, especially as virgin pulp costs fluctuate dramatically. The business approaches in this sector closely match circular economy goals, reinforcing OCC's pivotal role.As recycled-only mills expand capacity and adopt more versatile grade handling, this area is poised for future expansion. Additionally, the packaging industry's shift toward lightweighting is boosting the need for OCC inputs that balance tensile strength with cost-effective processing. Producers are refining their material blends to align with consumer preferences for durability, recyclability, and regulatory adherence.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/10949 Future Outlook of the OCC Waste Paper Market:Looking ahead, the OCC waste paper market will play a pivotal role in supporting global sustainability goals. Technological innovations in recycling, combined with the rise of circular economy policies, will enhance the efficiency and profitability of OCC recovery. Growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging will further accelerate adoption across industries. With a projected valuation of USD 70.4 billion by 2035 and steady growth at a CAGR of 5.0%, the OCC waste paper market is set to become a cornerstone of eco-friendly industrial practices and a key enabler of sustainable packaging worldwide.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Bioflocculants Market is valued at $3,047 Mn in 2024, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR, reaching $5,938.2 Mn by 2034, North America holds 32.5% in 2024 Molded plastics Market is set to grow from USD 182.6 Bn in 2025 to USD 289.05 Bn by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.7%, U.S. projected to grow 5.2% CAGR by 2035. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

