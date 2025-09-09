Green, Social, Sustainability, and Sustainability-linked Bond Market to hit $2,047.6 bn, Globally, by 2033 at 7.5% CAGR

Green, Social, Sustainability, and Sustainability-linked Bond (GSSSB) Market to Reach $2,047.6 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.5% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green, Social, Sustainability, and Sustainability-linked Bond (GSSSB) Market by Type (Green, Social, Sustainability, and Sustainability-linked), Issuer (Government Agencies, Sovereigns, Financial Institutes, Corporates, Municipals, and Development Bank), Industry (Energy, Transport, Water, Waste, and Others), and Investor (Fund Manager, Bank Treasuries, Insurance and Pension Funds, Central Banks / Official Institutions, Banks, and Hedge Funds): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond (gsssb) market" was valued at $976 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2,047.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325543 Moreover, increase in technological advancements is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high transaction costs and economic uncertainty limits the growth of the green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond (GSSSB) market.The green segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.By type, the green segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for two-thirds of the market revenue, as governments and corporations accelerated their commitments to net-zero emissions and climate action goals, fueling demand for green financing. Large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign issuers increased green bond issuances to finance renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and low-carbon projects.The corporates segment accounted for the largest share in 2023By issuer, the corporates segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-fourth of the market revenue. Companies across sectors, especially in energy, manufacturing, finance, and technology, issued green and sustainability-linked bonds to fund decarbonization, energy efficiency, and net-zero initiatives.The energy segment accounted for the largest share in 2023By industry, the energy segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the market revenue. Energy companies issued green bonds to finance solar, wind, hydro, and hydrogen projects. Governments and financial institutions backed clean energy transition initiatives, leading to increased capital inflows.The investor segment accounted for the largest share in 2023By investor, the fund manager segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the market revenue. Institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers, increased allocations to green and sustainability-linked bonds as part of their ESG-focused portfolios.Buy Now: https://bit.ly/4ka2E3q Europe region to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, the Europe segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, contributing for more than half of the market revenue. The European Central Bank (ECB) integrates climate risks into monetary policy, encouraging sustainable investments. Large European corporations, including those in energy, banking, and infrastructure, issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) and Green Bonds at record levels.Leading Market Players: -Asian Development BankEuropean Investment BankAfrican Development BankInternational Finance CorporationKfW, HSBCFannie MaeBank of AmericaBNP ParibasBARCLAYSJPMorgan Chase & Co.World Bank Group.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond (GSSSB) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A325543 Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond market forecast from 2024 to 2033 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond market outlook.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond industry segmentation assists in determining the prevailing green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Green, Social, Sustainability, and Sustainability-linked Bond (GSSSB) Market Report HighlightsAspects DetailsBy TypeGreenSocialSustainabilitySustainability-linkedBy IssuerGovernment AgenciesSovereignsFinancial InstitutesCorporatesMunicipalsDevelopment BankBy IndustryEnergyTransportWaterWasteOthersBy InvestorFund ManagerBank TreasuriesInsurance and Pension FundsCentral Banks / Official InstitutionsBanksHedge FundsBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325543 Trending Reports in BFSI IndustryRetail E-commerce Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-e-commerce-market-A06000 B2C Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2c-payment-market-A08297 POS Payment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pos-payment-market-A10023 Payment Card Skimming Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-card-skimming-market-A10030 Group Life Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/group-life-insurance-market-A14963 Currency Sorter Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/currency-sorter-market Crime Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crime-insurance-market-A07433 Insurance Claims Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-claims-services-market-A09995 Forex Prepaid Cards Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forex-prepaid-cards-market-A14995 Capital Expenditure Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/capital-expenditure-market-A07601 Crop Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crop-insurance-market-A06791 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.