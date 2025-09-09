Advanced Aerial Mobility Market Size Expected to Reach $110 Billion by 2035

Advanced aerial mobility market is expected to be valued at $16.81 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $110 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 21.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By mode of operation, the piloted segment is projected to dominate the global market in 2025, in terms of revenue. However, the autonomous segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the cargo segment is anticipated to incur a higher share. By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to dominate the global market in 2025, in terms of revenue. Europe is expected to be the highest revenue contributor in 2025, and is expected to emerge as a growth leader in the global marketEurope will be the highest revenue contributor by 2025, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to presence of favorable advanced aerial mobility infrastructure and regulations, along with presence of prominent flying cars and cargo drones making companies in the region.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12516 Technological and infrastructural developments associated with flying cars and cargo drones and growing demand for advanced aerial mobility solutions, owing to rapid rise in road congestion and vehicular air pollution across the globe are the major factors that are expected to propel growth of the advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.Europe is expected to hold dominating position in the global market and is projected to maintain its significant growth during the forecast period. Proactive government initiatives toward development of flying cars and advancements in flying car technologies are expected to supplement the advanced aerial mobility market in Europe.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9309338b67a4969f8d8ba55b956581d2 Key Findings Of The StudyBy mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use, the passenger segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.On the basis of propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.Europe is expected to be grow as a leader in the global advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12516 The key players profiled in the report are AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Flytrex, and Zipline.

