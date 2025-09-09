Roomix Expands Product Range to Help Families Create Thoughtful, Flexible Homes

London, United Kingdom – Roomix, the UK brand redefining how families furnish their homes, has announced a significant expansion to its product range. Known for its high-quality, made-to-order wooden furniture and DIY panel kits, Roomix now offers an even broader selection of bespoke pieces-designed to grow with modern families, fit real homes, and eliminate the trade-off between convenience and craftsmanship.

This expansion follows Roomix’s recent £850K funding round, enabling the brand to deepen its commitment to creating accessible, durable alternatives to flimsy flat-pack furniture or high-cost bespoke joinery. The new product lines include dining tables, benches, toddler beds, built-in storage, shelving, radiator covers, and matching wall-panelling kits – each customisable, crafted by skilled joiners, and shipped straight to the customer’s door.

“We believe families shouldn’t have to choose between affordability, quality, and style,” said Shona Chalmers, Roomix CEO, “we need our furniture to fit our space, our taste and our multifaceted family needs. Yet too often we’re caught between poor quality, throwaway products or painfully pricey tradespeople. Roomix is here to make beautiful, expert, custom-made furniture accessible.”

Roomix has gained national recognition for pioneering a new category of bespoke kit furniture. Each piece is handcrafted in partnership with artisan workshops and arrives flat-packed with tools and simple instructions – giving families the satisfaction of assembling something beautiful, practical, and built to last.

As consumers increasingly turn away from disposable, short-lifecycle furniture, Roomix’s approach speaks directly to young families seeking meaningful, long-term solutions. Its bestselling Montessori bed, in particular, reflects the brand’s ethos of family-first design – prioritising independence, safety, and personalisation. Products are fully customisable, with adjustable safety rails, size options, and finishes tailored to fit any home and stage of life.

Whether furnishing a nursery, redesigning a playroom, or adding functional beauty to shared spaces, Roomix enables families to take control of their interiors – with furniture that fits their values, their homes, and their lives.

Explore the Expanded Roomix Range

Wall Panelling: Whether you’re creating a standout feature wall or adding subtle texture, Roomix’s wall panelling kits offer a simple, transformative upgrade. With styles ranging from modern vertical cladding to classic shaker planks, each kit is designed to bring warmth, character, and timeless style to family homes.

Toddler Floor Beds & Montessori Furniture: Designed with Montessori principles at heart, Roomix’s toddler furniture range encourages independence, confidence, and imaginative play. The collection includes beautifully made toddler floor beds, foldable towers, shelving, climbers, and more – crafted to support early development while elevating the aesthetic of any space.

New Modular Kids Beds Range: Newly launched, the Roomix modular kids beds collection includes stylish single beds, day beds, bunk beds, and loft beds – each designed to adapt to growing children and evolving family spaces. With options for built-in storage, desks, and trundle add-ons, these beds combine form, function, and flexibility, offering families customisation without compromise.

Guided by a zero-landfill mission, Roomix crafts furniture that’s built to last, made to fit, and loved for the long haul. Each piece is tailored to suit your space and your lifestyle- delivered with care, and made with intention.

Families looking for beautiful, expertly crafted, custom-made furniture – without the typical complexity or cost – can explore the full expanded range now at roomix.com.

About Roomix

Founded in 2022 by Shona Chalmers and Mark Apter, Roomix is a UK-based brand redefining how families furnish their homes. Connecting customers directly with artisan joinery workshops, Roomix offers high-quality, made-to-order wooden furniture and DIY kits for every stage of family life. From nurseries and playrooms to dining spaces and home offices, each piece is designed to flex around growing families – and look beautiful doing it.

For more information, visit www.roomix.com

